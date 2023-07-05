Is there an issue on your mind that you can't seem to shake? Curious to see if others share the same sentiment or have ideas on how to solve the problem? Looking for a new perspective on the topic? Share on NABUR and let the NABURhood weigh in on what's on your mind; maybe something you're marinating on is impacting others.
Sue Martin wrote:
My first job (while in high school) paid $1.00/hour. This was 1964. I have NEVER taken government money to support myself or my children. I was a single mother and working hard to make ends meet. Most senior citizens at that time lived off social security and the interest they accrued from what little they were able to save. There was no way I could "save" for retirement! Every paycheck had social security and medicare payments taken out to be there for my retirement!! This was not a choice, it was mandatory!! Now that I am in need of those benefits I paid, for years on end, I continue to read that Social Security is running out of money, Medicare also is unable to pay for many prescriptions and medical care that I need!! SO, SOMEONE TELL ME, how much money has been borrowed from Social Security by the government and never paid back?? Back in my day, there were no IRA's or CD's or even a thought of having any money left over for "SAVINGS". It was a paycheck to paycheck living for the "MIddle Class" ! I OWN MY HOME which is why I am not one of the Homeless living on the streets. There is NO WAY I could afford rent/utilities/food/at their cost today. You see, I don't get raises to "KEEP UP WITH THIS CRAZY ECONOMY" AND would have NEVER thought a small, (middle class) home would cost over $400,000 !! AND THAT IS AN ORDINARY (no bells or whistles) home, NOR COULD I IMAGINE a rental (less than 1000 sq. ft) would be priced at $1,500 to $2,000 per month and find this to be a deal!! Because I own my home, necessary repairs to keep it habitable are OUTRAGIOUS !! And then we come to TAXES!! SO MANY TAXES ON OUR PROPERTY, yet when you look, the majority of these taxes are for SCHOOLS, STREETS, AND ANY OTHER CHARGES THE GOVERNMENT DECIDES TO CHARGE US. SO LET'S SEE, THE AVERAGE MIDDLE CLASS SENIOR MUST BE VERY FRUGAL AT THE GROCERY STORY, CHOOSE WHAT MEDICATIONS THEY CAN DO WITHOUT, LET THAT NEW ROOF OR OTHER REPAIRS NECESSARY TO THEIR HOMES WAIT (I GUESS UNTIL WE DIE AS WE ARE NEVER GOING TO CATCH UP WITH THE COST OF LIVING). Every word of this is TRUE for MANY SENIORS who worked for years, supporting their families with jobs that have made so many companies profitable on wages that are unheard of today. HERE'S THE DEAL....WE CAN NOT KEEP UP!! NO, WE CAN NOT KEEP UP!! DOES ANYONE HEAR US?? BEFORE WE ARE ADDED TO THE HOMELESS ON OUR STREETS, AT LEAST STOP INCREASING OUR TAXES (ACTUALLY, DECREASING THEM BY NOT MAKING US PAY FOR SCHOOL TAXES) WOULD BE A GREAT START. I hate using all caps in this post, however I honestly do not think we are heard. Everyone has parents and some are in the same boat as I am!! I often sit back while reading the newspaper or watching the news and for the life of me can not figure out what the hell happened to the Great United States Of America, where as a child began my school day with the Pledge of Allegiance, where the first 20 minutes of the news wasn't filled with killings in schools, grocery stores, malls, churches, parks or just walking down the street when a "drive by" occurs!! SERIOUSLY??? I hope some of you will have some advice and respond to this post as these issues are REAL and all need to be addressed and SOON!!
Kasey Safford:
Hi, Sue! Nice to meet you. I'm happy that you felt NABUR was a safe space to discuss these struggles you've been facing along with many other people in our community. I am 23 and recently got married. My husband and I are currently renting a small home, but I've been hearing from many other people from my generation that they are feeling forced to accept the fact that they may be renting forever and never own their own homes due to the lack of affordable housing. Just thought I'd share that to highlight that this, unfortunately, is something negatively affecting people of all ages of the spectrum in the valley.
Rich Lee:
High Sue, I feel your pain, The assessed value of my 4 times what it was 10 years ago. My retirement (SS) seems to be falling behind, I can't afford Cable tv, Internet is my source of news and entertainment. School taxes should be voluntary for any senior 65 or older. I have just enough money to pay my present bills, if something should happen to my 20 year old car, I would be stranded and eventually homeless. I wish you the best of luck and thank you for working so hard to make a life for yourself without needing government support!
Sean Flaherty:
With so many people living longer, active lives, i believe Social Security is not having money pulled from it to fund other govt programs, but rather it is paying out more than it taxes the workers. The funds I pay into it are technically paying for today's seniors, not being saved away from me and future need. My demographic is that i am born in the last year of the large and influential baby boom population. I have long feared that earlier baby boomers would bankrupt Social Security and Medicare before i am old enough to access it and that younger generations will have to create something new to fix it.
David &:
Pay back what the government "borrowed" years past. That is the answer!
David &:
I agree with you and I graduated in 1968 and my husband in 1935. What to do about it? (Is the question)
Dave K.:
Remember that when go to vote.
Patricia Long:
I assume from your post that we are approximately the same age. (I'm 80) Our generation was in a pretty good position to manage our money wisely and save. The secret? No boats, no snowmobiles, no ATV's, no European vacations or second homes. The kids paid for their own college, and tax refunds, raises, dividends, etc. either went into savings, a stock fund, IRA's or to make extra principal payments on the house. Result? A paid in full house & cars, a tidy savings account and 2 small IRA's. All on middle income wage husband and wife. All this accomplished from our mid 40's on when we met following devastating divorces which left us both broke. Was it easy? Not really, but we watched our budget closely as we came from poor homes and knew what happens when you don't.
Other people paid into taxes when our kids were in school and we owe the current generation to contribute as well. When we retired, Mason county gave us a Sr. Citizen's property tax rate. If there is one here, you ought to apply.