Mark Lindstrom wrote:
In this political climate where certain books are being banned nationally from schools and public libraries for their sexual obscenities.. there curiously remains nationally, and on the shelves of our own libraries, a book with exhaustive depictions of sexual perversity; incest, adultery, sex slavery, sexual violence, genital mutilation, sodomy, and more…depicted in hundreds of its chapters, many of which are perverse acts called for by the book’s Creator himself.
We call this book the Bible.
Shouldn’t it, at the very least, also be pulled from our library shelves?
Thom Kutrich:
And the drumbeat of the human condition continues, in spite of God’s free offer of salvation, through Jesus, we prefer to practice and embrace the very debauchery described by this gentleman. An honest reading of the book, shows that we have changed little, but God is forever patient and gracious, giving each one of us, nearly limitless opportunities to believe in him.
Elly Fox:
They will never see their own cognitive dissonance.
Todd Leighton:
No other book should be pulled or banned for the same reasons that the Bible should not be pulled. Nothing more need be said.
