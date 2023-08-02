Writers on the Range writer Marjorie ‘Slim’ Woodruff recently wrote an opinion piece on Instagram influencers who venture into wild spaces to pose for viral photos.
Nancy Niles wrote:
What's your take on Instagram influencers who trek into the wild, through our forests, and up into our mountains, sometimes traipsing on private land, in the eternal quest for a viral photo that hoards of visitors will attempt to replicate?
I prefer to trek 20' to my deck for the $Trillion dollar views of the Enchantments, rivers & city lights.
Carl Elleard:
Woodruff’s article is spot on. It is shameful that people have become so weak minded that they will pay others to live their adventures for them.
Social media oversaturation has destroyed many a beautiful location.
The social media influencers are spoiled and entitled. I only hope their brand of “advertisement” will end soon.
Patricia Long:
The National Park Service needs a big boost in their budget, particularly for the enforcement part of it. If more of these so-called "influencers" were hit with jail terms and large fines, maybe some of the desecration of OUR national treasures.
PS: I believe the permits to climb Mt. Denali in Alaska are predicated on a hefty deposit or bond to cover the costs of either search & rescue or body recovery efforts. Maybe we need to have this for some of the more dangerous aspects where idiots upset the natural environment by cluttering up the landscape with their cadavers.
GA:
I think it's awesome that they get out and adventure where the weak people are not willing to. Young punks or idiots as the people above me have called them, are actually too lazy to do these things. It's usually people with respectable qualities who are willing to use their bravery, wit, and resolve. The world is here for us to share. I don't promote anyone ruining anything or damaging anything but if you don't want their footsteps on the ground traveling in a certain direction I think you might be the problem in the world. You want to talk about entitlement lol. You can sit back in your privileged position of laziness and complain if you want.
