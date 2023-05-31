It can be a chore to get your garden growing and looking just the way you like it. There are years when things go smoothly in the garden, but most gardeners will admit that those years are largely the exception, not the norm.
Challenges and problems do arise regularly for even the most experienced gardeners. Identifying the problem isn’t always obvious, which can turn gardening from what’s supposed to be a peaceful and happy experience into a stressful time.
Thankfully, volunteers with the Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Program are available at no charge to help gardeners sort through their problems or provide suggestions and ideas if they are considering something new.
WSU Extension agents from King and Pierce counties started the very first Master Gardener program in 1973 to empower university-trained volunteers to provide unbiased, research-based horticulture and environmental stewardship education to home gardeners in their communities. A half century later, the Master Gardener program has expanded throughout the state, across our country and into Canada.
The program is very active in Chelan and Douglas counties, where roughly 80 active volunteers have attained certified Master Gardener status. Our local Master Gardeners are required to volunteer a minimum of 35 hours and complete 15 hours of Continuing Education annually to maintain certified status.
Most Master Gardeners volunteer 100-plus hours each year doing a variety of things, including staffing regular diagnosis clinics, putting on educational classes open to the public and maintaining our program’s several demonstration gardens meant to inspire home gardeners looking for new ideas.
The WSU Extension Master Gardener Program will mark its 50-year anniversary with a June 10 event in Wenatchee. Organized by the WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program, the event will take place at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s one of four Master Gardener anniversary celebrations happening across the state this spring and summer. Dr. Wendy Powers, dean of WSU’s College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, is one of the confirmed dignitaries who will give a short talk during the event.
Education — the core of the WSU Master Gardener Program — will be front and center at the local celebration on June 10. Program volunteers will be stationed through the beautiful education garden to answer your questions on a variety of gardening topics, including native plants, irrigation, pest management, soil health, composting and water-wise gardening. A youth section will be set up with activities that include a scavenger hunt, painting a birdhouse to take home, and building and painting a planter and then planting a seed before taking it home.
Please plan on helping us celebrate our program on June 10 at the Community Education Garden. There’s a good chance you’ll walk away knowing more about gardening than you did before.
I’ll just plant one final seed — consider becoming a Master Gardener yourself so you can train to join one of the region’s most dynamic group of volunteers. I’m happy to share the training details if you call me at (509) 667-6540 or email me at marco.martinez@wsu.edu.
Marco Martinez is coordinator of the WSU Master Gardener Program for Chelan and Douglas Counties. He is a former Wenatchee World reporter and editor.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone