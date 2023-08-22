WENATCHEE — NCW Libraries on Monday announced recent promotions and additions to its leadership staff.
“We are thrilled to welcome these new staff members to critical roles that will help build organizational capacity," said Barbara Walters, NCW Libraries executive director in a news release. "They will provide hands-on, practical support for staff and serve our communities through strategic partnerships, programs, and collections.”
May
Jas Templet was promoted to a supervising librarian position at the Republic Public Library. Jas previously worked as the branch librarian at Curlew Public Library.
July
Todd Vandenbark began working at the Wenatchee Public Library and the East Wenatchee Public Library as a supervising librarian. He most recently served as the director of library services at the Columbia County Rural Library District.
Kyle Huizenga began working at the Wenatchee Public Library as the operations supervisor. He previously worked in libraries in Illinois and with Yakima Valley Libraries.
Alyssa Cruz-Uribe was promoted to an area manager position in Okanogan County. She has worked for NCW Libraries for two and a half years and previously served as supervising librarian for the Omak Public Library.
August
James Parrott began work as library collections and technical services manager at the NCW Libraries Administration Building on Columbia Street in Wenatchee. He has 17 years of library experience in Georgia, Indiana and Montana.
Austin Fogelsong began work as a supervising librarian at Moses Lake Public Library. He previously worked as a high school English teacher with the Quincy School District.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone