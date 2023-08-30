Expert Radio Service card

Karl A. Hampton Sr.'s business card

My father was born in 1902. His early childhood was spent in a pioneer setting in central Washington State. He was the only child of William and Nancy Hampton. Their homestead log cabin was built by his father, grandfather, and uncle. It was located on a high mountain, 8 miles from Wenatchee.

Karl Hampton Sr.

Karl Hampton Sr.

Two outstanding interests in Karl’s early life were music and the then-newly discovered concept of radio transmission. Piano lessons began at an early age for Karl, who learned quickly. Though his instructor, located in town, had a piano in the mountain cabin, there was only an old foot pump organ. He was too small to reach both keys and pedals. So he practiced, sitting on his mother’s lap as she pumped the organ pedals. While still a youngster, Karl played accompaniment for a local tap dancing school in town. As a young adult, he enjoyed classical music and had his own dance band.



