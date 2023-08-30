My father was born in 1902. His early childhood was spent in a pioneer setting in central Washington State. He was the only child of William and Nancy Hampton. Their homestead log cabin was built by his father, grandfather, and uncle. It was located on a high mountain, 8 miles from Wenatchee.
Two outstanding interests in Karl’s early life were music and the then-newly discovered concept of radio transmission. Piano lessons began at an early age for Karl, who learned quickly. Though his instructor, located in town, had a piano in the mountain cabin, there was only an old foot pump organ. He was too small to reach both keys and pedals. So he practiced, sitting on his mother’s lap as she pumped the organ pedals. While still a youngster, Karl played accompaniment for a local tap dancing school in town. As a young adult, he enjoyed classical music and had his own dance band.
His primary interest and passion, however, was the developing technology of radio transmission. Though his formal education ended in the ninth grade, he was an avid reader and lifelong student of what we would now call “electronics,” both in theory and in practical application. It was reported that he built the very first radio receiver in the town of Wenatchee. An old photograph shows an example of his ingenuity. An early day parade float is shown, driving slowly down Wenatchee Avenue, displaying a playing radio complete with trumpet-like “morning glory” speaker and a multi-strand radio antenna. People were astounded at his “radio on wheels.” Even in later years, people feared how dangerous it would be to drive an automobile while listening to a car radio.
One of my earliest childhood memories is of him at his basement Ham Radio station and the giant transmitter radio tubes with their glowing filaments. Wearing headphones and with his telegraphy key clicking, he was in contact with other far-distant members of the “American Radio Relay League.” On one wall were displayed “QSL cards,” which radio operators mailed as witnesses that radio contact had been made. His own QSL card read “W7DRQ”, his own radio call letters. Often, he would send out a signal “CQ, CQ,” which meant “I’m open to receiving a message from anyone.” In Morse Code, the signal sounded like “da-dit-da-dit, da-da-dit-da.” The early-day distress call was either S-O-S or CQD, which he told me meant, “Come Quick Damn.” His business card read, “Radio Service.” I remember two of his radio repair shops, both in connection with large auto repair garages. Home radios seemed frequently in need of tune-up or parts replacement. Some of his test equipment was portable since he often made house calls to repair cumbersome, ailing radios. He designed, built, and modified many types of electronic equipment, amplifiers, etc.
Our community was the first town in the world to have a night-time lighted baseball field. In the wintertime, a section of the field was flooded to form a huge ice skating rink. My father provided the “public address” sound system (turntable, amplifier, speakers, and phonograph records) so the skaters had music to skate to. I still have a 78 rpm record, which was played at the rink.
One evening, an old man came to our house. He had been nearly stone-deaf for ten years. My father fitted him with headphones, tuned to a radio station in Calgary, Canada, and turned the volume up way high. The old fellow was thrilled and set up nearly all night listening to barn dance music.
My father had the ability to design and build original, specialized electronic equipment. A professional portrait photographer once asked him if he could build a strobe light for use in his photographic studio. Though now common on nearly all cameras, at that time, it was a rare, prohibitively expensive laboratory apparatus. The photographer and my father traveled out of state to see the newly developed device. My father posed as a non-technical friend of the photographer, asked some general questions about wattage, condenser capacities, etc., then returned home to design and build the needed device himself. Later, the photographer moved to Alaska. In doing his own photo laboratory work there, making photographic prints and, especially, enlargements, there was a problem. The electric line voltage in Alaska erratically varied so frequently that film exposure times were not consistent, and his work quality was affected. My father designed and built a device for him which, if line voltage dropped, would automatically compensate by increasing the light exposure time. He relished finding solutions to electronic problems.
In 1940, near the end of the depression, we moved to Seattle, where my father worked for Boeing Aircraft and, later, at Sand Point Naval Air Station – always in electronics. In later years, he was employed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in research and development. There, he worked with a research team of university-trained engineers with a scientific background quite unlike his own. In designing instruments and devices to fill particular biologic needs (for example, electronic guidance of fish, tracking of fish movements, identification of fish populations, etc.), the engineers would gather around a blackboard. There, with chalk and slide rules, they would try to design circuitry to fulfill their needs. My father would ask what end result was needed (e.g., electrical signal strength, frequencies, waveform, etc.) and then go to his workstation. Somehow, with his unique background and talents and his intimate knowledge of electronic components, in a few days, he would invite the team to his workbench. There, with an oscilloscope or other test equipment, he would demonstrate his solution to their need.
I remember once attending a scientific conference in Seattle. At various display booths, exhibits were shown of the latest discoveries and developments in manufacturing and research. One booth showed a huge aquarium containing fish swimming randomly. There was an electrical switch which, if turned on, caused all the fish to swim towards one end of the aquarium. If the switch position was reversed, all the fish would swim toward the other end. The principle could be used to guide migrating fish to swim into certain desired channels, e.g., fish ladder entrances. The viewers were amazed at this wondrous application of modern science to control the migration of huge fish populations. As I stood with the marveling crowd, my father motioned for me to look behind a curtain next to the aquarium. There sat the original controlling device he had designed and built, the electrical components arranged “bread-board” style on a simple piece of wood.
I am sitting now in my father’s boyhood upstairs room, in the century-old family log cabin, and am amazed yet humbled as I consider the skills and contributions he developed within himself with so little help from others.
