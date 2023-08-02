Trail volunteers

Local volunteers working on No. 2 Canyon trails earlier this year.

The transformation of the Wenatchee Valley into a mountain biking mecca over the past decade is in large part due to the vision, leadership and volunteerism of the Central Washington chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.

One of the signature projects that EMBA has been working on for nearly a decade is the trail system, parking lot and restroom at the top of No. 2 Canyon Road. In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, they’ve created a trail system for hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers of all abilities. What the alliance has quietly accomplished in enhancing the quality of recreation here is stunning.

Devo trail work

Youngsters involved in the Wenatchee Valley Devo youth mountain biking team doing trail work on the No. 2 Canyon trails earlier this yea.


