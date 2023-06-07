Reardan-Edwall School District is doing some innovative work in elevating the voices of students and creating a school culture that the superintendent hopes will be devoted as much to the emotional well-being as to academic performance of students.
Superintendent Eric Sobotta says they’re in the early stages of fostering the practice of listening and responding to students. Not everyone in the district has bought into this new paradigm, but Sobotta is convinced it is the right approach.
The Center for Educational Effectiveness interviewed Sobotta and documentary filmmaker Erahm Christopher recently about their collaborative efforts to develop a listening culture of listening to students. Reardan also partners with CEE on developing a positive culture for students and educators.
CEE research has demonstrated that exceptional schools have a positive culture, pay close attention to the emotional needs of students and create learning opportunities that are relevant to their lives. It’s noteworthy that focusing on raising scores is not a critical success factor.
Since being named superintendent at Reardan in 2020, Sobotta has been working toward fostering a culture of listening to students. Sobotta is convinced that schools must pay as much attention to the emotional and mental health of students as to their academic performance.
“If the work is to develop human beings, that means that every human being has dignity and worth,” Sobotta said in the CEE interview. Since each student has value to the school and the broader community, listening to how they are thinking, feeling and what they are seeing and then responding in a meaningful way has become a critical aspect of the education journey in Reardan.
When a kid is dying inside and is depressed and anxious, said Sobotta, if the only thing that matters to parents, teachers and the community is academic performance, “we are totally missing the mark.” Inexplicably, student mental health is virtually ignored by state lawmakers and educational leaders.
The mantra in Reardan is that they wanted every student to be “known, loved and learning,” Sobotta said. “Well, if we’re going to know our students, how can we do that without listening to them?” he continued.
Sobotta formed a partnership with Christopher, who directed the film “Listen,” a powerful film that explores youngsters and adults struggling for personal connections.
Reardan School District screened the film for staff, then held community and student screenings. Participants were encouraged to talk about what they saw, heard and felt in relation to the events on screen. That film and the conversations opened up a level of vulnerable communication that started shifting the conversation in the school and the community about the emotional health of students.
A lot of students came to the screening as a way to get out of class, Sobotta admitted, but by the time the discussion happened, most of those kids became deeply engaged. They saw aspects of their own lives in that film.
Rather than a flavor-of-the-month program that schools typically employ, the listening culture Christopher advocates is a practice that evolves differently in each community. Listening to students changes schools as a “slow burn” rather than quick fix, Christopher said. It’s also not easy.
Christopher has made multiple trips to Reardan to facilitate conversations that have brought a deeper understanding between students, teachers, administrators and the community.
The listening culture is helping the district and community sort through an unspeakable tragedy when a student was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow student. The listening approach Christopher taught is being employed to bring the community together in the wake of the shooting.
We are in the midst of a youth mental health crisis that started long before the pandemic. If we care about the well-being of our youngsters, we’ll look for ways to deeply listen to students in our schools and learn from Reardan and other districts that are prioritizing student well-being.
