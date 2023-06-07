Reardan-Edwall School District

Reardan-Edwall School District is doing some innovative work in elevating the voices of students and creating a school culture that the superintendent hopes will be devoted as much to the emotional well-being as to academic performance of students.

Eric Sobotta.jpg

Eric Sobotta

Superintendent Eric Sobotta says they’re in the early stages of fostering the practice of listening and responding to students. Not everyone in the district has bought into this new paradigm, but Sobotta is convinced it is the right approach.

Eric Sobotta 2.jpg

Reardan-Edwall Superintendent Eric Sobotta


