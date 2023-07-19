In 1995, I took my mother, who was then 91 years old, to revisit the homestead cabin. The hills and narrow valley still looked essentially the same as they had one hundred years before – the barren brown hills contrasting with the lush green orchards of the narrow Squilchuck Valley. As we approached the homestead property, it was still the same, but the cabin itself was gone, vanished without a trace.
There were no ashes. Obviously, it had not burned. What could have happened? A part of my family roots was gone! I had assumed that it would always be there and was greatly saddened. Elsewhere on the adjoining property was the Boy Scout headquarters. I went there and asked about the missing cabin. The man at the desk didn’t know its fate, but took my address and said that he would find out and write to me. In a few weeks, a letter arrived. It seems the scouting authorities had wanted the area cleared, the cabin destroyed. A local heavy equipment operator who occasionally donated his services to the Boy Scouts told them that if they destroyed the historic cabin, he would no longer contribute his services, so they reconsidered.
In a compromise, a man named Wolfgang Mueller, of German heritage and a resident of Wenatchee learned about the cabin and its possible fate. He volunteered to carefully dismantle the cabin log by log. As he and his family did this, each log was labeled by a small metal tag, listing its exact cabin position. The logs were carefully cleaned of chinking, transported, and stacked near Wolfgang’s home on a nearby mountaintop. There they remained for a number of years. Wolfgang had planned to use the logs to construct a workshop; his wife had wanted a guest cabin built, so neither was done.
One late summer, a [homeless person] built a campfire not far from the Columbia River near the railroad tracks. The flames spread to nearby weeds and soon became a raging brush fire, roaring up the steep mountainside toward the peak where Wolfgang’s home was and the spot where the carefully-stacked cabin logs were stored. Thankfully, a team of firefighters responded and established a defensive line just in front of the logs. The logs were saved. It was a miracle! Donna and I were overjoyed to find that the dismantled cabin had been preserved and especially thrilled when Wolfgang agreed to sell the logs to us.
In 1996, my wife and I planned to move from Washington to Montana. We had purchased 5 acres of land just south of Bigfork, overlooking Flathead Lake. The land was wooded, much like the Squilchuck area. It was immediately apparent that here in Montana would be the perfect spot to recreate the old original cabin of the previous century. The next events happened very quickly. We purchased the logs from Wolfgang, and a relative, John Rea, whose business involved huge trucks and heavy trailers, offered to transport the logs from the Wenatchee hilltop to the Bigfork location. Next, our son-in-law, John Keffer, a young firefighter in the Seattle area, along with three of his firefighter buddies, volunteered to load the logs onto the massive trailer. The long drive to Montana with the several-ton of heavy Tamarack logs was made cautiously.
After arriving in Montana, friends and family members carefully unloaded and restacked the cabin logs on our property in Bigfork. An experienced log cabin man named Tom Brown was located for the cabin reassembly. The first step in re-assembling the cabin logs was to do a preliminary set-up in the orchard area. Once Tom was assured that all the logs were there, he moved them to their present location up the hill from the orchard. The only cabin modifications were a full basement beneath and a small kitchen and bathroom behind. As the cabin was being restored, we built a much larger home on another section of the same property. The large house was to be our dream home, the cabin was to be our hobby house. We planted a small orchard, along with grapes, berries, and a garden. Soon we added a flock of chickens and even two goats. A few years later, I retired from active dental practice. We then determined that we no longer needed all of the space nor the extra expense of the larger home we had built. We divided the property into two sections, sold the big house portion, and built an extension and garage onto the original cabin. It became our home in 2004 and now provides well for all our needs and comforts.
I was now living in two worlds. I came and went in the same doorways my forbearers used. In one corner rested the original steamer trunk; in another, my grandmother’s old chest of drawers, just as I remembered seeing them as a child. On a wall near the front door were carved the initials of Boy Scouts of former years. On a shelf were bibles from both sets of grandparents, along with old books of history and early nursing methods.
The cabin is a treasure, a tangible link to an earlier time, a time of courageous pioneers whose genes I share. It is a part of my identity, a part of who I am today. Including my father’s grandfather, seven generations have entered the doors. For me, it holds memories of that time long before computers and television, radio, telephones, electric lights, refrigerators, or plumbing conveniences. More importantly, the cabin was a home of faith, of joy, of love – qualities it still holds today.
Karl Andrew Hampton Jr., 93, is a former resident of Wenatchee whose ancestors settled in the valley in the early 1900s and building a cabin up the Squilchuck Canyon. Karl wrote many stories over the years of his memories of life in the Wenatchee area, some of which he’s generously offered to The Wenatchee World to share with our readers. Karl and his wife, Donna Hampton, now live in an assisted living facility in Ellensburg.