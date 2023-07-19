image2.jpeg

In Montana, Karl and Donna Hampton decided to sell their larger house and expand the cabin to be their main home in 2004.

In 1995, I took my mother, who was then 91 years old, to revisit the homestead cabin. The hills and narrow valley still looked essentially the same as they had one hundred years before – the barren brown hills contrasting with the lush green orchards of the narrow Squilchuck Valley. As we approached the homestead property, it was still the same, but the cabin itself was gone, vanished without a trace.

On 5 acres of land near Bigfork, Montana, Karl and Donna Hampton began, with the help of others, to rebuild the cabin that had been painstakingly disassembled years ago in Wenatchee's Squilchuck Valley. 
