The Hampton Homestead Cabin

Just over a century ago, a young couple with a babe in arms got off the train in the middle of Washington State to begin a new life in the West. Young Will and wife Nancy had most recently lived in Kansas. Will was a strong, slender woodsman.
Earlier Nancy had taken nurse's training at the famous Battle Creek Sanitarium in Michigan. Among the few possessions they had brought was a huge steamer trunk of Nancy's prized possessions: books, important papers and clothing. At about the same time, other family members began to arrive, Will's father and his other two sons, Joseph and Benjamin. The Hampton family was of Quaker background, some had earlier been secretly active in the Underground Railroad, helping black slaves to escape into the North and into Canada.
Wenatchee, with its east-west rail line was located on the west bank of the mighty Columbia River. A mile down the river, up a west-running narrow valley, called by its (Native American) name Squilchuck, was the homestead spot Will and Nancy chose for their new home. It was five miles from town, at an elevation of nearly 4,000 feet, uphill all the way. New small fruit orchards were located along each side of the lower valley. The spot Will and Nancy chose was too high for fruit trees, but was densely wooded with pine and tamarack trees. Their location, from above the converging canyons, gave them a vista for miles, and was a great place for a lumberjack to work. Will, his father, and an uncle, Doad, immediately set about building a two-story log cabin for Will and Nancy out of rough-hewn, squared tamarack logs, dovetailed at the corners, with windows in all four sides, and a small porch on the front.
The cabin overlooked horse stables and a cleared sloping half-acre garden area. On the up-hill side an all-year mountain stream provided easy access to abundant water.
It was a happy pioneer life, Nancy had a sweet singing voice, often singing favorite hymns and lilting Irish ditties as she did her daily chores. With her nursing skills, Nancy was a valuable asset to all the valley residents, caring often for the sick, delivering babies, even saving lives. Everyone called her "Aunt Nan." Each weekend, the family made the long trek by horse and buggy to attend church services down in Wenatchee. Often, in colder weather, Will would start out early to build a fire in the church's large pot-belly stove.
As their young son Karl grew, Nancy started him early on piano lessons. In their cabin there was no piano, just an old pump organ. Nancy held her young son on her lap and pumped the pedals, as he practiced on the organ keys.
I remember experiencing their pioneer lifestyle. I poured a stream of water on a huge rotating grindstone as my grandfather sharpened axes. My grandmother ironed shirts using three heavy solid metal irons, using one while the other two were heating on the surface of the cook stove. She kneaded bread on the oilcloth-covered table, and made cottage cheese over an open campfire. She used a curling iron on her long hair, heating the iron in the chimney of a coal oil hurricane lamp.
A short distance from the cabin two tall straight trees stood side-by-side. A heavy beam was placed at quite a height, connecting the two trees. From the horizontal beam hung two slender poles held by large, heavy hinges. The two poles attached to a wooden bench with arms and back, just a couple feet above the ground. This formed a huge swing, which could easily hold three people — a swing of carnival-size proportions. I remember repeatedly visiting the old homestead during my own childhood. The cabin was then empty, the property desolate, but remained preserved just as it had been in earlier days. Three of us, together would swing in that old swing.
Sometime in the 1930s, as the Depression grew deeper and more severe, poverty forced my grandparents to trade their old homestead to a grocer for food, and an old car. They moved closer to civilization – closer to employment and agricultural work in later years the homestead and adjoining properties were purchased by the Boy Scouts of America and they established a large camping center named Scouta Vista.
The cabin itself became a bunk house. Many scouts carved their initials on the inner walls of the cabin.
After my grandparents died, and, later my father, I frequently thought of the homestead and the cabin, but, living some distance away on the coast, I rarely visited. I always considered placing a plaque recounting its history for all to see.
Karl Andrew Hampton Jr., 93, is a former resident of Wenatchee whose ancestors settled in the valley in the early 1900s and building a cabin up the Squilchuck Canyon. Karl wrote many stories over the years of his memories of life in the Wenatchee area, some of which he’s generously offered to The Wenatchee World to share with our readers. Karl and his wife, Donna Hampton, now live in an assisted living facility in Ellensburg.
