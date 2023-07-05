 Skip to main content
The Hampton Homestead Cabin

img014.jpg

1902

Just over a century ago, a young couple with a babe in arms got off the train in the middle of Washington State to begin a new life in the West. Young Will and wife Nancy had most recently lived in Kansas. Will was a strong, slender woodsman.

Earlier Nancy had taken nurse's training at the famous Battle Creek Sanitarium in Michigan. Among the few possessions they had brought was a huge steamer trunk of Nancy's prized possessions: books, important papers and clothing. At about the same time, other family members began to arrive, Will's father and his other two sons, Joseph and Benjamin. The Hampton family was of Quaker background, some had earlier been secretly active in the Underground Railroad, helping black slaves to escape into the North and into Canada.

img016.jpg

Uncle Doad, great grandfather Hampton, Will, Karl, and Nancy.
img017.jpg

"The Swing" | Hazel, Barbara, Jarl Jr. and Karl.
img015.jpg

1970


An error occurred