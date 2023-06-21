Editor's Note: Karl Andrew Hampton Jr., 93, is a former resident of Wenatchee whose ancestors settled in the valley in the early 1900s, building a cabin up the Squilchuck Canyon. Karl wrote many stories over the years of his memories of life in the Wenatchee area, some of which he's generously offered to The Wenatchee World to share with our readers. Karl and his wife, Donna Hampton, now live in an assisted living facility in Ellensburg.
When I was born in 1929, my Grandma Lydia was there to care for me and for my mother. Lydia was born in the 1880s of pioneer stock in Minnesota. Her own grandmother, Grandma Ferry, had been kidnapped as a very young girl by a raiding Indian tribe and was missing for over two years. Later, her two older brothers were traveling through Indian Territory, purchasing horses. As they entered a tribal encampment, their little sister recognized her brothers, and the family was reunited. Eventually, Grandma Ferry had seven daughters of her own, one being Grandma Lydia’s mother.
Lydia married Benjamin Franklin (Frank) Odell and, in 1904, my mother, Hazel Mary Odell was born. The young family, along with Frank’s parents and his two sisters, Edith and Marinda, moved west to the Wenatchee Valley in Washington State. Frank’s father was a contractor and built many houses, some still standing in Wenatchee. Frank, an exceptionally strong young man, worked with masonry, bricks and stone. He had a homestead high up on Birch Mountain overlooking Wenatchee far below, and he built a home of huge mortared stones. My mother, Hazel and her brother Ralph, attended grade school in Wenatchee, often going on horseback. Their mountain location, though scenic, was not self-sustaining.
In 1922, Frank and Lydia moved to a young, thriving, agricultural community named Hanford a hundred miles south on the western bank of the Columbia River. It had been founded in 1907 by Judge Cornelius Hanford. The rich soil and sunny climate were potentially ideal for agricultural. The surrounding countryside was desert-like and desolate, but the town’s unique location provided easy access to irrigation water from the mighty Columbia River.
The demand for farm produce was high, and in 1913 a new rail line had provided easy shipping of produce to markets east and west. My grandparents’ farm and the entire community were like a scene from the Old West: Minnesota primitive and isolated but thriving. It was a huge verdant oasis in the surrounding desert with small, criss-crossing irrigation canals flowing from the upstream river. My grandparents’ land was on the very southern edge of the oasis where a rise in the land prevented any further flow of irrigation water. However, my granddad’s huge, deep, hand-dug well with powerful electric pump provided a backup for needed irrigation. Their farm consisted of a huge cherry orchard, a commercial-sized truck garden, and pasture land. Just beyond the property and on to the horizon, lay miles of desolate sagebrush and cactus, a land of coyotes, rabbits and an occasional hawk.
The town, a mile away near the river’s edge, had a small white-steepled church, a bank, a small hotel, a general store, and a lone gas station with a single gas pump. The town’s pride was their large, stone and brick high school.
I remember traveling twice a year from Wenatchee to Hanford. We had a tiny car called a Whippet, and, later, a Model-A Ford. The country roads were narrow; gas stations were few. There were many miles of dry, drifting sands and, occasionally, a deserted, windowless farmhouse. The mighty Coulee Dam and its massive irrigation project were still on the drawing boards. Finally, we would arrive at the edge of the Columbia River across from the town of Hanford. To me, the river looked a mile across. The water appeared dark and dangerous with swiftly moving eddies and tiny, traveling whirlpools. Our only way of crossing the river was on a two-car, home-made ferry boat. It had a paddlewheel on each side, a control cab on one side and an overhanging outhouse on the other. It felt like a fragile, floating insect on the mighty stream. There was no formal dock on either river bank. The ferry would just ram up against the sloping beach, and we’d gun the car engine and take off up onto dry land, and suddenly, we were in Hanford.
As the car approached my grandparents’ home on the far side of town, my sister Barbara and I would bounce up and down with excitement singing “Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go.” In repeated visits we got to know the families in the surrounding farms and would visit them in their homes.
In 1940 our visits became less frequent. Our family had moved to Seattle in search of work. Then came the war. One day, in March of 1943, my grandma telephoned us with terrible news. She said the government had just notified everyone in Hanford that they had thirty days to clear out – be gone. The government was taking over Hanford and the 600 square mile section surrounding the town. The secret plan was to use Hanford to produce plutonium for creating the first atomic bombs. My parents’, trailer, which had transported our cows and farm goods, which had been a temporary shelter for my father when he first began work at Boeing in Seattle, was now used to carry what personal belongings my grandma and granddad could stack and cram into it, and they moved back to Wenatchee, which they’d left twenty years before. Their life’s work – orchard, fields, buildings and animals were left behind. The entire town suffered the same fate. Except for the high school building, all remnants of the town were to be bulldozed away. The citizens of Hanford were scattered across the state. Many tried to stay in contact; there were Hanford Reunions for a few years.
Grandma and granddad moved into a house near our former home. Granddad’s mother, Grandma Grop, had died earlier and they were able to move into her house. Granddad worked in the local apple orchard, but, after an accident at work, he was confined to crutches. Their dreams of ownership and independence had come to an end.
Though the active production of plutonium ended in 1988, Hanford is listed as the most radioactively contaminated place on the earth. Two hundred and forty square miles are now considered uninhabitable due to slowly-spreading buried radioactive wastes. Plutonium has a half-life of 24,000 years. Faulty nuclear waste storage tanks have been leaking for years, contaminating the soil to depths of well-over one hundred feet. Eventually, the poisons will reach the nearby Columbia River. The only remaining vestige of old Hanford is the empty shell of what was once the town’s pride – their high school. Its present state of blackened ruin is from the government using it for training exercises for military SWAT teams.
For my grandma and granddad, for all the people of Hanford, the hopes and dreams suddenly ended; an era had died.