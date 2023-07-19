Once, I was asked about obligation versus opportunity.
This concept struck me sideways as I felt there was almost always an obligation in the world of veterans to serve in return because someone else had paved the way for me to even be here.
I met several hard-working, mission-oriented, and talented veterans who were plagued by the “obligation” that they must perform in order to earn their status of “free.” Let me tell you, brothers and sisters, that it is within this freedom that lay the most profound sense of duty and purpose in opportunity.
We have a multitude of rights, more now than ever.
Rights delivered to our very feet by those who have come before us that have drawn their line in the sand and overwhelmingly with patriotism stood tall in order to fight for their belief. Their belief, blood, sweat, and tears, have all manifested our rights and now WE as a people have the opportunity.
What opportunity? The opportunity of responsibility. Rights are only balanced if there is responsibility. Let us be a community that acts and is responsible for everything that we stand for, win, lose, or draw.
Let this community be proud of taking advantage of opportunities and being prepared to engage hard times met with a fierce sense of duty. Let us stand together in lines to vote, in community halls to listen, in school board meetings to understand, and in patience, knowing that we are all in this together, seeking peace and joy, and exercising freedom.
Opportunities for those of you who may be or know veterans are on the horizon.
Join the American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee on Aug. 2 to welcome the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC) and Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) as they unpack the everchanging VA mission from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
And Aug. 24-25, register to attend the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Serving Those Who Served conference with multiple breakout sessions and key speaker Ruben Payan Jr., a local Marine veteran, who energizes with his story of conquering Mt. Everest.
Lastly, take advantage of the VA PACT Act if you have served and have been exposed to hazardous materials. Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and those in need may be eligible, so all that you do to learn is beneficial. Veteran services stand ready to serve you now!
Tony Sandoval is a regional coordinator for the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs SSG Parker Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. His office is located inside the Chelan County Veterans Service Officer building at 428 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee.
