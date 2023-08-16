The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) has been connecting, advocating, and navigating benefits and services for veterans and their families since 1976. This Aug. 24 and 25, the 6th Annual WDVA Serving Those Who Served conference will take place at the Wenatchee Convention Center and a wealth of resources from around the state will come together in front of nearly 400 participants who have registered.
When these special events happen and many providers, employees, advocates, resources, family members, and veterans, gather, WE as a community grow! What do you reach for when the road of life gets difficult and when everything points to giving up? What tools do you have in your toolbox?
As a community, let us lift our voices together, educate ourselves, and build the necessary “tools” to face challenge and serve each other the way our HEROES serve our Nation’s needs. Selflessly. Humbly. With integrity and honor.
Then, on Sept. 16, veterans are welcome to come to the Wenatchee Valley Veteran Stand Down. This event, held at the National Guard Armory in Wenatchee, will host multiple resources providing services and information to all with military ID, VA ID, or military discharge paperwork. VA services, along with local organizations will join to present about medical, counseling, dental, and much more. Veterans will benefit from this event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., thanks to NCW Vets Serving Vets, American Legion Post 10, VFW Post 3617, and Tour of Duty. Tell your family and friends to spread the word so that our neighborhood can say, “Welcome Home, we thank you.”
Come to this table where everyone is served and valued, regardless of your struggles, whether you are a Veteran or a dependent, whether you work in social services or volunteer in the community. Come to speak, listen, laugh, experience, build fellowship, and stand shoulder to shoulder. Find others who are as passionate and partner in the fight against suicide and raise awareness of suicide prevention.
To quote John F. Kennedy, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
The WDVA and partnered veteran resources establish collaboration and connection for all those who work with veterans and their families and provide a wealth of knowledge from industry experts in areas that impact the lives of our veterans and their families.
Tony Sandoval is a regional coordinator for the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs SSG Parker Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. His office is located inside the Chelan County Veterans Service Officer building at 428 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee.
