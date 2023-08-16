The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) has been connecting, advocating, and navigating benefits and services for veterans and their families since 1976. This Aug. 24 and 25, the 6th Annual WDVA Serving Those Who Served conference will take place at the Wenatchee Convention Center and a wealth of resources from around the state will come together in front of nearly 400 participants who have registered.

Tony Sandoval (copy)

Tony Sandoval

Washington State Department of Veterans

When these special events happen and many providers, employees, advocates, resources, family members, and veterans, gather, WE as a community grow! What do you reach for when the road of life gets difficult and when everything points to giving up? What tools do you have in your toolbox?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?