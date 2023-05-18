This Saturday, our nation will celebrate and honor active duty military members and the sacrifices they make each day to preserve and afford the freedoms we so love.
Service in the United States military is challenging and takes not only special training but also a dedication to wake up day in and day out to face the hardships that being away from family, difficult training, and deploying around the world can bring.
We may only collectively celebrate active duty military members once a year, but their continued dedication to an oath promised and recited daily, is proof that free men and women are more formidable than any enemy assault or weapons system.
Free men and women choose the military because of a code of ethics deeply ingrained and wholesomely rewarded in American service. Although not everyone has the ability to serve in the U.S. military, we all can make the choice to serve. Service to community makes a real difference in the lives of people, animals, organizations, and more.
Seen through the smallest and up to the largest tasks, service creates a better place for all. After honoring those who are in active duty military service this Saturday, please consider taking part in service to community.
There are multiple opportunities to give selflessly.
For instance, on June 9, the Wenatchee Veterans Hall is hosting its first ever Red Cross blood drive. This is taking place in a partnership with Chelan County Veteran Service Office and was created to give veterans an opportunity to continue to serve their community by hosting an event as well as giving blood themselves.
We need YOU!
On Memorial Day, May 29, there are multiple ways to offer your time in service. Connect with American Legion Post 10 or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3617 to walk the hallowed grounds laying wreaths, paying respect, and honoring those who so valiantly sacrificed their lives in protection of the democracy we pledge our allegiance to.
Service is not an obligation — service is an opportunity. Unlike an obligation, where there is a duty, an opportunity allows you to explore your servant’s heart and to give freely of your time. I once heard that love is a gift and if you expect anything in return, it’s a loan.
I encourage you to love your community and serve, honor those who serve, and uphold the memories of those who have served and paid the ultimate price.
Tony Sandoval is the Chelan County Veterans Service Officer. The Veteran Service Office is located at 428 Ordondo Ave., Wenatchee.
