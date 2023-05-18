This Saturday, our nation will celebrate and honor active duty military members and the sacrifices they make each day to preserve and afford the freedoms we so love.

Service in the United States military is challenging and takes not only special training but also a dedication to wake up day in and day out to face the hardships that being away from family, difficult training, and deploying around the world can bring.

Tony Sandoval

Tony Sandoval

Chelan County Veterans Service Officer


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?