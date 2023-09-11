The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra deserves tremendous credit for finding innovative ways to make music that invites community members to expand their musical horizons. This is an orchestra working overtime to foster a greater sense of community in the valley.
The title for the season is, appropriately, Music Reimagined. The orchestra's first concert on Saturday, Oct. 7, features the Seattle-based indie rock band Ivan & Alyosha, which has performed with Brandi Carlisle, the Seattle Symphony, amid other collaborations. Music director Nik Caoile, who is in his 14th year with the symphony, said he jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with the rock band.
The season's been programmed to appeal to diverse members of the community, with performances featuring Mexican boleros, movie soundtracks, an animated film and a musical.
Prior to the season, the symphony is also participating in the Encanto Concierto on Sept. 23, which will bring Seattle Opera tenor Jose Iniguez, who is originally from Mattawa. That concert benefits Wenatchee Valley College students, which fits with the philanthropic mission of the symphony. They will also be participating in the Nutcracker in December.
Season tickets for the orchestra are on sale for the symphony through numericapac.org. In addition, the symphony has a beautiful new website created by Ensley and Co., as well as a marketing redesign featuring the work of another local digital marketing company, Awdience. The new look reflects the forward-thinking vision of the organization.
Caoile said the unique musical offerings for this season fit with his personal approach. "I always thought that orchestra music is not just orchestra music," he said. "We can be a part of many different genres, hold hands with other groups, and expand our listener base," he added.
Caoile is a special talent and we are fortunate to have someone of his energy and caliber at the musical helm of the symphony. His energy and enthusiasm seem to rub off on the musicians and the result is special.
The symphony has placed a strong emphasis on building community through its collaborations, as well as supporting young musicians and encouraging music education. This focus on community impact resonates well in our valley and reminds us that we can all strive to make a bigger difference with our individual and collective efforts.
Please consider supporting the wonderful work of Caoile and the symphony by buying season tickets and also by becoming financial supporters by visiting wenatcheesymphony.com. Let's show our appreciation for this community-centric organization.
