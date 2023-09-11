Spotlight On: Nikolas Caoile

Nikolas Caoile

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra deserves tremendous credit for finding innovative ways to make music that invites community members to expand their musical horizons. This is an orchestra working overtime to foster a greater sense of community in the valley.

The title for the season is, appropriately, Music Reimagined. The orchestra's first concert on Saturday, Oct. 7, features the Seattle-based indie rock band Ivan & Alyosha, which has performed with Brandi Carlisle, the Seattle Symphony, amid other collaborations. Music director Nik Caoile, who is in his 14th year with the symphony, said he jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with the rock band.



