Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--Rod Ryan and Scott Cameron have worked for years to obtain Yakima County approval of a resort off Konnowac Pass.
Now that The Vineyards Resort has secured that approval, Ryan and Cameron are eager to move forward, they said during the monthly luncheon of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
They're completing the final design of the first phase of the project, Ryan said.
Part of that design process will be getting input from the local business community. The success of the resort depends on collaborating with local restaurants, wineries and other businesses, Cameron said.
"We're focused on what (the resort is) going to be," Cameron said. "What does the community want it to be?"
Ryan and Cameron, who are both based in the Seattle area, aim to start construction by the spring or summer of 2020
The first phase of the resort includes installation of infrastructure for the resort, tasting room space, trails, an event space, an amphitheater and roughly 20 home lots.
The goal is to complete this first phase by March 2021. Construction on the home lots would start in that fall, Ryan said.
The resort encompasses three "wine-themed villages" offering lodging and an array of amenities, including retail outlets, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and walking paths. The resort will be built in six phases over a dozen years, Ryan said.
During the speech, an audience member asked about potential roadblocks. Ryan said that given the nation's extended economic growth, a downturn is likely to come during the project's development. That has driven them to be conservative with housing construction plans. In total, the development will have 330 home lots.
Most of the homes would be cottages of about 1,000 square feet and be priced in the high $200,000s to low $300,000s.
Ryan purchased the 500-acre property in 2013 and had planned to revive the golf resort concept crafted by former developers who filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Ultimately, Ryan and Cameron, after seeing the research that showed declining interest in golf resorts, decided to shift the direction to a multi-generation resort.
The pair had done extensive research to ensure that this concept would be feasible, but it also consulted with a national resort research firm that evaluated the resort plans.
The firm came back with good news. "They basically validated our concept," Ryan said.
Now that their concept has received approval by the resort industry and the Yakima County, Ryan and Cameron now want to gain support among residents, businesses and organizations in the Yakima Valley.
"Yakima is a very welcoming community, for that we're both very grateful," Cameron said. "Part of the commitment to making something successful is to engage with local people."
Reach Mai Hoang at maihoang@yakimaherald.com or Twitter @maiphoang