Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--The U.S. Forest Service is continuing to conduct a controlled burn in the Naches area this week.
The agency burned 180 acres on Wednesday, and planned to burn on 225 acres Thursday about 26 miles northwest of Yakima. An announcement from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said winds were expected to be out of the south with good smoke dispersal to the north through the afternoon.
The fire is near Cleman Mountain and the South Fork Wenas Creek.
The prescribed fire clears brush and other fuel to improve forest health and reduce the threat of a large, uncontrolled fire, the agency said.
The Forest Service is planning controlled fires on 11,000 acres between Yakima and the Canadian border this fall if weather permits, the release said.