College is all about having fun and making memories _ all while focusing on those studies of course. In today's world, it's literally impossible to do any of those without technology.
If you're determined to make this semester better than the last, start the year off on the right foot with these awesome tech gadgets. They won't leave you disappointed.
Bose Audio Sunglasses
You're sure to feel like Tony Stark while walking to class in these audio sunnies. Discreetly listen to your favorite jams while you last minute cram for that quiz you forgot about. $199, nordstrom.com
Chipolo Bluetooth Tracker
Are you the roommate who always loses your keys (and cell phone and wallet)? Then this little bluetooth tracker is just what you need. Attach it to your frequently misplaced items, then use the free Chipolo app to locate it. Comes in six colors. $24.95, nordstrom.com
BACtrack C8
Where there's college, there are parties, and lots of 'em. Always drink responsibly, but if you're thinking things are starting to get a little, uh, fuzzy, use this personal breathalyzer to test your blood-alcohol level. It even gives you an estimated time on when you'll sober up. $99.99, bactrack.com
Segway Ninebot Drift Electric Hovershoes
Biking on campus is so 2016. Balance yourself on these bad boys and you'll get across campus in a jiff. You may even have time to grab lunch. $413.99, bestbuy.com
Polaroid Mint Camera
A modern spin on the classic Polaroid camera, this little device _ designed for photos to be taken vertically like on a smartphone _ will capture all your college mems, and then instantly print the sticky-back pictures. $99, macys.com
Bluetooth Multi-device Keyboard
Connect up to three devices _ computer, cell phone or tablet _ with this bluetooth keyboard, then use the dial to switch between typing on each. Your professor will never even know you're really texting in class. $54.99, logitech.com
Rocketbook Everlast Resuable Smart Notebook
If you're a pen-and-paper notetaker, but hate having different notebooks for each class, this is for you. Once you take notes in this reusable notebook, they sync to the cloud service of your choice, and then you're free to wipe the notes away and get ready for the next lecture. $32, getrocketbook.com
BUQU Piggy USB Portable Charger
Don't be the little piggy who cries all the way home because your phone died and now you're stranded. Don't be that piggy. Get a portable charger. Seriously, your safety can actually depend on it. $19.99, macys.com
Crosley Radio Executive Bluetooth USB Turntable
When you want a sleeker, chiller, more old-school vibe and aesthetic than a speaker _ but all the same functions _ go with the vinyl turntable. Bluetooth included, so it's modern. $99.95, nordstrom.com
Nanoleaf Light Panels Rhythm Edition
Create a design in your off-campus apartment with these modular light panels, then sync your music to watch the panels dance along. Your kickbacks just got taken to a whole new level. $199.99 for nine panels, nanoleaf.me
Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Travel Steamer
Sweet child, I beg of you, please do not use a hair straightener to "iron" your clothes. You're better than that. A portable steamer is lightweight and takes up little space. It'll do just the trick to make you presentable at the college job fair. $130, nordstrom.com
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini Vibrating Massage Ball
Finals will stress you out, but this three-speed vibrating massage ball will be exactly what you need to relax on a study break. $99, bestbuy.com
