NEW YORK _ Police shut down a Manhattan subway station Friday morning after two pressure cookers were found there, snarling rush hour traffic for hundreds of commuters, officials said.
The suspicious packages were found at the Fulton St. station near Williams St. in the heart of the Financial District about 7:30 a.m.
Within an hour, members of the NYPD Bomb Squad determined that the items weren't dangerous. Cops scoured the station to look for more suspicious packages but didn't find any, officials said.
"Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan," NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Waters tweeted along with pictures of the pressure cookers. "They are NOT explosive devices."
Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations.
The station was shut down and several train lines were rerouted as a precaution and the NYPD advised straphangers to avoid the area at all costs as they investigated.
After an hour, nothing explosive was found inside the pressure cookers and the area was cleared, officials said. No injuries were reported.
A third pressure cooker was found discarded on the street near a pile of trash on W. 16th St. and Seventh Ave., about two and a half miles from the Fulton St. station, but it was not immediately disclosed if the two discoveries were connected.
Cops cleared one of the pressure cookers found in the train station almost immediately, Gov. Cuomo said Friday.
"It turned out to be nothing, but, look, this is a frightening world we live in," Cuomo said during an interview on CBS 880. "All of these situations have to be taken seriously because, God forbid, one day, it's not."
"Unfortunately we learned the hard way after 9/11 and we are prepared," Cuomo said.
