ATLANTA _ A Cobb County, Ga., high school student is accused of bringing alcohol to class in a water bottle, but that isn't what landed him in jail on two felony charges.
Ty William Holder, 17, of Marietta, kicked a Walton High School assistant principal and threatened to "get a gun and come back and kill everyone," after he gets out of jail, according to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News.
The incident happened last Monday, and he's accused of being intoxicated in class, the warrants said. The assistant principal confronted Holder during second period, which is when things turned violent.
The teen allegedly kicked the administrator in his groin, causing him to need medical attention at a hospital, Channel 2 reported. Holder also made "specific threats to get a gun and come back to the school," according to the warrants.
He's accused of threatening to kill the assistant principal and a school police officer before threatening everyone in the building.
In a statement to AJC.com, a district official pointed to Cobb Schools staff's prevention and intervention training.
"Walton High School staff responded quickly and appropriately and did what they have been trained to do: prioritize every student's safety while keeping the focus on teaching and learning," the official said.
Holder was jailed without bond on felony charges of terroristic threats and battery against school personnel, jail records show. He's also charged with simple battery against a police officer, underage possession of alcohol and alcohol possession on public school grounds.
A judge reconsidered and Holder was released on $10,000 bond Monday. According to Channel 2, the 17-year-old will head back to a mental health facility for treatment.
