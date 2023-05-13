220628-sports-marienrs01 (copy)

Cal Raleigh breaks up the Orioles no-hitter in the fifth with a solo home run off Tyler Wells in 2022. Entering the 2023 season, Raleigh has firmly cemented himself as the Mariners' catcher.

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

I've often said that the 2001 MLB All-Star Game was the absolute peak of baseball in Seattle.

It had been a magical summer. The Mariners were a revelation that year, reaching the break with an astounding 63-24 mark (en route to an American League-record 116 wins) and a 19-game division lead. Safeco Field, not yet two years old and still a source of wonderment, was filled to the brim virtually every night. The Mariners placed eight players on the AL All-Star team, not to mention manager Lou Piniella, who served as a coach for Joe Torre. The weather all week was glorious, and the All-Star Game was a vibrant celebration of baseball in general (and Mariners baseball in particular), all displayed in the best possible light.



