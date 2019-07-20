July 20-- Jul. 20--Wapato Councilman Keith Workman has called a special meeting next week to discuss pending litigation.
The meeting, which will involve an executive session, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday July 24, at the Wapato Community Center on South Camas Avenue.
State law allows public officials to discuss litigation with legal counsel in private. Any action following the discussion must occur in public.
Workman, in a July 15 letter to Wapato Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa, said he had sought and received the support of a majority of Wapato City Council members to have the meeting.
Workman noted in the letter that he had personally delivered a copy of the letter to all council members to keep in compliance with the law and also sent copies to the city's attorney, Julie Norton, as well as the Yakima Herald-Republic.
"I believe that this, along with posting of the attached notice, will meet all requirements of the statutes in order to have a lawful special meeting," Workman noted.
Workman said he would post notice of the special meeting at public places in Wapato, including City Hall and the Wapato Community Center, on Monday if the city did not.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.