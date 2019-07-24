July 24-- Jul. 24--Marijuana transportation companies can now open offices in Spokane Valley, after the Spokane Valley City Council voted Tuesday night to add a new category to its marijuana regulations.
The vote adds many of the state's rules to Spokane Valley's code, allowing companies that move marijuana between retail stores and farms to have their offices headquartered in Spokane Valley. Before the Council approved the change, transportation companies were allowed to drive through Spokane Valley but weren't allowed to open an office there.
The owners of the two licensed marijuana transportation companies in Spokane County, Go Green Enterprises and Cannavan, both said they plan to move to Spokane Valley.
Every Council member except Linda Thompson voted for the measure. Thompson, who is executive director of a nonprofit that advocates against substance abuse, said she would not support any expansion of the marijuana industry. Thompson also said she didn't think the state had given their fair share of tax dollars to local governments and non-profits to fight addiction and address impaired driving.
Brandi Peetz, a council member who previously spoke out against the law change, said she still had concerns about the safety of cannabis drivers but that the owner of Cannavan had contacted her and answered many of her questions and concerns. She voted in favor of the new law.
Under state law, cannabis delivery companies can't deliver to homes directly, only between businesses, and the marijuana must stay within their van the entire delivery. Delivery companies have 48-hours to make the delivery, and Spokane Valley has required companies to store cannabis in locked containers.
Transportation companies are also required to follow the same buffer zone rules as retailers and must be 1,000 feet away from parks, schools and libraries.