Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--The Yakima City Council will wait to repeal a municipal code ordinance related to cruising.
The council has been discussing whether to repeal the city's current rules, but unanimously voted to hold off Monday. Car clubs have said requirements for commercial liability insurance and special events permits related to cruising are overly burdensome.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens noted that car clubs had not yet been able to meet with city officials and would not be able to do so until Aug. 22 at the earliest. Cousens requested that repealing the ordinance be delayed until the council's September meeting.
"I think it's important we have all the facts figured out," she said.
Councilman Jason White added he had met with several car club members who were opposed to repealing the ordinance in its entirety and would prefer to have a narrow window on select dates when they could cruise.
"I don't believe we should repeal it completely, and we could verify that this is the right approach at this meeting," he said.
Cruisin' the Ave -- a popular event featuring classic and custom cars driving up and down Yakima Avenue -- cancelled its summertime showcase for the first time in six years, with many classic car fans moving to Selah instead.