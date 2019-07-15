If you're a high school senior-to-be and you were to ask any of your soon-to-be-college-freshmen friends for one piece of advice about college applications, I know what their answer would be. They would tell you to NOT procrastinate, and to do your best to get as many of your college essays done over the summer.
The Common Application goes live on Aug. 1, and so many colleges will likely release their supplemental prompts by then. As of July 10, here are the colleges that have released their supplemental prompts for 2020 grads, with a notation about whether they have stayed the same or changed from last year.
Boston College; same as last year
Dartmouth; made changes from last year
Emory; supplements changed
Tufts; supplements changed
University of Colorado at Boulder; supplement changed
University of Chicago; change of prompt for extended essay
University of Georgia; single supplement changed
University of Kansas; honors prompts changed
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; same as last year
University of Texas at Austin; made changes from last year
University of Virginia; single prompt changed
University of Washington; made changes from last year
Villanova; supplement changed
Wake Forest; supplements changed
A word to the wise: If you are thinking of taking the easy way out and using a sibling or friend's essay that was written last year, DON'T! Most colleges employ a variety of tools to make sure your essay is your own work. If there is one sure way to get rejected, it's to plagiarize someone else's essay.
Here's what UNC Chapel Hill's admissions office had to say about how they evaluate applications and the importance of the essay: "As we sit down to read each application, we really don't have an 'ideal' student in mind. Rather, we like being surprised by each individual applicant's interests and talents."
An assistant director of admissions at UNC Chapel Hill shared her thoughts on what she recommends students should write about in their essays:
_ Take some time and think about what makes you who you are.
_ Think about your journey up until this point, and your defining moments.
_ You don't need to tell us your entire life story.
_ We want to get to know you better and find out how you'll contribute to the university community.
_ Common themes that emerge as favorites are students who are: smart, motivated, service-oriented, curious, creative and courageous.
Colleges will tell you that they're looking for students who will not only flourish in, but will actively enhance, their community. Strong academic performance and leadership in high school are the greatest indicators for strong academic performance and leadership in college, and for students who will contribute to their communities after graduation.
___
Lee Shulman Bierer is an independent college adviser based in Charlotte, N.C. Visit her website College Admissions Strategies.
___
(c)2019 The Charlotte Observer
Visit The Charlotte Observer at www.charlotteobserver.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS2USE
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.