Admissions policies, testing expectations and the number of essays a student needs to write are all fluid pieces in the puzzle of college admissions.

This year, like many other years, much has changed. Below are lists of the changes in admissions plans for the Class of 2024.

Colleges that have added Early Action (EA) non-binding, deadline Nov. 1, or EA2, deadline Jan. 15 (double-check deadlines, which may vary slightly by school):

Auburn University

Cornell University (replaced Early Decision 1 with EA)

Earlham College (EA2 added)

Florida Gulf Coast University

Juniata College

Union College

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Southern Maine

Colleges that have removed EA:

Dickinson _ EA1

Pace University _ EA2

Trinity University _ EA2

Colleges that have added ED 1 (deadline Nov. 1) or ED 2 (deadline Jan. 15) _ all are binding:

Bentley _ ED2

Boston College _ EA replaced with ED1 and ED2

College of the Holy Cross _ ED2

Howard University _ ED1

University of Virginia _ ED1

In addition to these changes, "The 2020 Princeton Review: The Best 385 Colleges" was recently released. Here's some new information that may help in your college search:

Top five schools where professors get the highest marks:

Sarah Lawrence College

Reed College

Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering

Mt. Holyoke College

St. John's College (Md.)

Where professors get the lowest marks:

University of Hawaii of Manoa

Stevens Institute of Technology

Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge

University of Connecticut

University of Kentucky

Where students are most satisfied with their school:

Vanderbilt University

Tulane University

Kansas State University

Brown University

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Happiest students:

Auburn University

Vanderbilt University

Kansas State University

University of Oklahoma

Least happy students:

Xavier University of Louisiana

Simmons University

Seton Hall University

United State Naval Academy

St. John's University (NY)

Best food:

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Bowdoin College

Washington University in St. Louis

Cornell University

Virginia Tech

Lee Bierer is an independent college adviser based in Charlotte, N.C.

