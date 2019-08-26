Admissions policies, testing expectations and the number of essays a student needs to write are all fluid pieces in the puzzle of college admissions.
This year, like many other years, much has changed. Below are lists of the changes in admissions plans for the Class of 2024.
Colleges that have added Early Action (EA) non-binding, deadline Nov. 1, or EA2, deadline Jan. 15 (double-check deadlines, which may vary slightly by school):
Auburn University
Cornell University (replaced Early Decision 1 with EA)
Earlham College (EA2 added)
Florida Gulf Coast University
Juniata College
Union College
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Southern Maine
Colleges that have removed EA:
Dickinson _ EA1
Pace University _ EA2
Trinity University _ EA2
Colleges that have added ED 1 (deadline Nov. 1) or ED 2 (deadline Jan. 15) _ all are binding:
Bentley _ ED2
Boston College _ EA replaced with ED1 and ED2
College of the Holy Cross _ ED2
Howard University _ ED1
University of Virginia _ ED1
In addition to these changes, "The 2020 Princeton Review: The Best 385 Colleges" was recently released. Here's some new information that may help in your college search:
Top five schools where professors get the highest marks:
Sarah Lawrence College
Reed College
Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering
Mt. Holyoke College
St. John's College (Md.)
Where professors get the lowest marks:
University of Hawaii of Manoa
Stevens Institute of Technology
Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge
University of Connecticut
University of Kentucky
Where students are most satisfied with their school:
Vanderbilt University
Tulane University
Kansas State University
Brown University
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Happiest students:
Auburn University
Vanderbilt University
Kansas State University
University of Oklahoma
Least happy students:
Xavier University of Louisiana
Simmons University
Seton Hall University
United State Naval Academy
St. John's University (NY)
Best food:
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
Bowdoin College
Washington University in St. Louis
Cornell University
Virginia Tech
Lee Bierer is an independent college adviser based in Charlotte, N.C. Visit her website College Admissions Strategies.
