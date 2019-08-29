Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The approach of September coincides with the arrival of coho salmon in the Columbia River. That means the fishery at Buoy 10 is now shifting from chinook, which has closed below Tongue Point, to the plentiful runs of coho.
Almost a million adult coho are expected to enter the Columbia River this fall, the best return in many years. The 2009-2018 average coho run was 377,900 fish.
If the ocean salmon season was any indication, this should be an excellent fall for catching coho salmon. It was some of the best ocean fishing in a long time.
Kevin Newell of Total Fisherman Guide Service is looking forward to fishing the big run, and he reports the fish are good sized this year, too.
"We're getting some nice coho already," said Newell, "I can't even imagine how big they are going to be when they come in later. It's been six or seven years since I saw an 18 or 19-pound coho ."