July 27-- Jul. 27--Hanging out at a swim beach can be a great way to spend a warm summer day, but officials at Clark County Public Health are warning swimmers against jumping in without looking first.
Vancouver Lake, Battle Ground Lake and Klineline Pond are the only swim beaches that the county routinely monitors, and Vancouver Lake is already closed due to toxic algae.
Brian Schlottmann, program manager for environmental public health, said that families looking for a place to enjoy the water should consider splash pads. All fountains in Vancouver city parks use chlorinated sanitized water.
Schlottmann said although the county doesn't monitor all swimming areas for toxins, it does respond to reports of troubled water. So far this year, there have not been any such calls.
He said water that has what looks like brown, red or green paint on the surface, or water that does not look clean, may contain toxins -- or it could be natural plant growth.
The public can call 564-397-8428 for assistance in identifying what may be in the water. If it seems like there is a problem, the water will be tested.
Cooling trend
After reaching the 90s earlier this week, temperatures should cool slightly this weekend, according to Gerald Macke, a meteorological technician at the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast shows a high of 80, with clouds and a small chance of rain in the morning, then a sunny afternoon. Sunday's high should be 85, and next week is looking dry and sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.
Schlottmann said not everything responds well to heat, and it's hard to say when an algae bloom will happen.
"Algae can change day to day," he said.
Schlottmann said the county monitors only the three sites because they are the only ones that meet the requirements for a swim beach, which include access to water, restrooms, proper depth and slope and signage.
There are other places in Clark County with water access, and some of those are on the Columbia River. Schlottmann said that Captain William Park, Frenchman's Bar and Wintler Community Park are great places to visit but not to swim. The water is big and the current is strong.