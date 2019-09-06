For Daniella Boyd and Allen Boyd II, "see the need, serve the need" is more than just a slogan for an outreach campaign. It is a philosophy that guides their lives.
Allen Boyd, who works for the National Council on Compensation Insurance, recently was appointed the 2019 United Way Campaign chairman. His wife Daniella Boyd received Palm Beach County's 2019 Teacher of the Year award for her role in educating students both in and out of the classroom at Royal Palm Beach High School. On top of their careers, they are raising their 7-month old son Allen Boyd III.
"It's challenging sometimes," she said about the balance of their careers and parenting. However, she and her husband persevere and bond over community-based activities, such as attending school events at Royal Palm High and making music together at their church.
Their commitment to helping others mirrors what they did when they first met through the program Teach for America in August 2011. Allen, who is from Toledo, Ohio, met Daniella, who was raised in Palm Beach County, when they were both placed in Miami Central Senior High School as part of the program.
After finishing their two-year terms with Teach for America, together they headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts for Harvard University graduate school _ Allen to the Kennedy School and Daniella to its School of Education. They later moved back to South Florida, and their careers took seemingly different directions, with Daniella teaching math at Royal Palm High and Allen entering insurance with NCCI Holdings in Boca Raton.
Despite the perceived difference between education and workers compensation, Allen drew parallels between the two fields.
"Going from being a teacher to an insurance professional, there isn't that much of a difference in the core values I'm trying to achieve," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm taking care of people."
His new position spearheading NCCI's United Way Campaign will allow him to continue doing that. United Way is a nonprofit that coordinates fundraising efforts for charitable organizations nationwide. Allen will work to raise funds for the United Way of Palm Beach County, which will direct those contributions to improving education, income and health for people in the community.
"This year we want to use technology to the greatest possible extent," he said. "The enterprise social network is one way to do that. (We want to convey) the message that even though you may not live and directly work here in Palm Beach County, by being a part of this campaign you're doing something that supports our corporate social responsibility."
When Daniella began teaching math at Royal Palm High, a Title I school, the significance of her Harvard degree was not lost on her.
"Seeing yourself represented is so important," she said. "For my students to see that their math teacher has a Harvard degree, it makes them feel like they have a chance, too."
As a daughter of immigrants and a first-generation college graduate, Daniella understood her parents' sacrifices gave her "a fighting chance." She keeps this in mind when teaching, and as such she seeks to fill "pockets of need" on her campus. She did this by bringing two new clubs to her school.
"Girls Who Code teaches young ladies to get plugged into technology and that there is a space for them," she said.
She also started a school chapter of the national math honor society, Mu Alpha Theta.
"For our students that was big," she said. "They have these big dreams and passions, and they love math. This allows them to stand out not only on campus or in their communities, but also when they decide to apply to college."
With their hectic schedules, the couple finds quality time in the small moments, such as changing diapers and going for walks together. They will celebrate five years of marriage this December, and consequently, five years since becoming a united front to enacting positive change in their community.
