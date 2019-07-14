July 14-- Jul. 14--In a game where the Tacoma Rainers were mostly in charge, the hometown team won its second straight game against Reno, 9-7, Saturday night at Cheney Staium.
The Rainiers eased their way into a 6-1 lead through five innings. Ryan Court was the one again who gave the Rainiers a bigger cushion with a three-run no-doubter in the bottom of the sixth. Court's home run extended his home run game streak to four games.
The Aces made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth when Carlos Asuaje hit a home run off of Gerson Bautista to narrow the deficit to just two runs, but it wouldn't be enough.
"We took advantage of some extra bases, had a couple of sac fly's to start the game," Rainiers manager Daren Brown said. "We did a good job of manufacturing and putting ourselves in good position to score."
Starter Anthony Misiewicz had a strong start, holding the Aces to just four hits and one run until the sixth, when he gave up a lead-off home run to Yasmany Tomas. After a strikeout and groundout, it looked like Misiewicz would get through the inning with little damage. However, after Aces catcher John Ryan Murphy hit a comebacker that made contact with Misiewicz's lower leg, the flood gates finally opened up for Reno.
Misiewicz gave up a single to the following batter, Evan Marzilli, and then his night was done. Darin Gillies stepped in and got pegged with a double from Josh Prince, and before you knew it, the Rainiers only led by one run heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Misiewicz finished the night giving up eight hits, five earned runs, and a home run from Yasmany Tomas before giving the ball to Gillies.
"I thought he threw the ball well," Brown said. "I thought he was around the plate with all of his pitches. He did a good job of getting us to the sixth inning, should have been able to get out of the sixth but just took a tough luck fly ball."
Now, Tacoma will look to get the series win Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
Court powers up after oblique injury
Before getting sidelined by an oblique injury in May, Ryan Court was putting together a strong debut season with the Rainiers. The 31-year-old infielder started the season slow, but after a strong second half of the month, Court was batting .328.
Then he sat out the next five weeks getting treatment for his oblique.
"I started getting stir-crazy towards the end," Court said. "I was in the clubhouse, but it's different when you're not on the field competing with your boys."
After spending spring training with the Chicago Cubs, and being released in March, Court has found a home in Tacoma, and has slowly been building what he had started before his injury in his most recent games.
Court spent a week on a short rehab assignment in Everett, and then returned to the Rainiers lineup on June 29.
"When I first came back the first week, it was an adjustment period, almost like a spring training period," Court said. "You're trying to get your timing down again and you're trying to recognize pitches again."
His first couple games back were up-and-down, but Court might finally be returning to form in his most recent outings. After his home run in Saturday's game against Reno, he has homered in each of his last four games.
"Right now he's just getting his timing and seeing pitching," Brown said. "I'm not expecting him to hit a homer every game but he's got a couple pitches that he can handle and he didn't miss them."
While Court was pleased in those three at-bats before Saturday's contest, he said he still had a long way to go in completely returning to form.
"I'd like to put the bat to ball more often," Court said. "I've laid off some good pitches, and have had some good at-bats so I'm just going to try and roll with it."