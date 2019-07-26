July 26-- Jul. 26--The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER
A 25-year-old Burlington man was sentenced to three years, seven months in prison after pleading guilty to six charges.
Richard Uvalle pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of a protection order, and one count each of fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Uvalle was arrested Nov. 10 after stalking his former girlfriend and showing up at her workplace several times despite a court order telling him not to do so.
A controlled substance charge was dropped as a result of his plea.
Upon his release, Uvalle will serve one year of community custody.
IDENTITY THEFT
A 39-year-old Swinomish Indian Tribal Community man was charged with 14 counts related to allegedly using someone else's bank card to make more than $1,000 in purchases.
Jesse Lee Wolf-John is charged with 11 counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, and one count of second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult for allegedly using the bank cards of a neighbor.
According to probable cause documents filed in Skagit County Superior Court, the victim called police after realizing fraudulent charges had been made on her bank card.
A second card sent to the woman after she called to cancel the first card also had unauthorized purchases on it, documents state.
Overall, documents state, Wolf-John is accused of stealing about $1,400 from the victim, although investigators suspect the number could be as high as about $5,000.
Wolf-John is set to be arraigned Aug. 2.
-- Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports