Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--LONGVIEW -- One big inning got the Yakima Valley Pippins out to a strong start Wednesday.
Unfortunately, Cowlitz used a string of single-strike frames to rally and extend the Pippins' late-season woes.
The Black Bears scored single runs in the second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings to come away with a 5-4 victory at David Story Field.
The loss was the seventh straight for Yakima Valley, which wraps up this series and its 2019 road schedule on Thursday before returning to Yakima for its final home series starting Friday against Walla Walla.
Wednesday started nicely for the Pippins, who jumped to a 4-0 lead on Brian Rice's second-inning grand slam that also scored Tyler Dean, Brady Hormel and Sawyer Chesley. But that would be all the offense for Yakima Valley, despite collecting 10 hits and six walks as the visitors stranded 10 runners for the second straight night.
Chesley finished with three hits and Tyler Dean two.
Cowlitz tied the game on an RBI groundout in the sixth and took the lead on Colton Eager's RBI single in the seventh.