CHICAGO _ At the rate the Cubs are suffering injuries, their best bet to be at full strength might not happen until a five-year reunion or an old-timers game.
The latest setback occurred hours before Thursday night's National League Central showdown against the Brewers. Closer Craig Kimbrel, who missed two weeks in August because of right knee inflammation, returned to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, due to right elbow swelling.
Cubs President Theo Epstein revealed Kimbrel's status before shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from the lineup during batting practice because of lingering soreness in his left thumb that has sidelined him since the middle of Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Those injuries stunted much of the optimism the Cubs thought they had gained with the return of third baseman Kris Bryant, who missed two games because of right knee soreness he has played with since a series on June 28-30 in Cincinnati.
Furthermore, it creates a greater challenge for the Cubs to catch the division-leading Cardinals or at least secure an NL wild-card berth.
"We're not where we want to be in the standings, but we're nonetheless well positioned," Epstein said shortly after the Cardinals won for the 21st time in their last 27 games. "We'd like to be better positioned. We'd like to go back in time to make our move earlier, but we didn't.
"Now it's really important for us to play well consistently well down the stretch. With the players we have in place, the roster we have, and the way the guys who want it, I think we're positioned to do so. But there's very little margin for error at this point."
The earliest Kimbrel can be activated is Sept. 12, when the Cubs conclude an eight-game trip in San Diego. Epstein revealed that Kimbrel expressed discomfort after Sunday's game, in which he surrendered a three-run home run to Christian Yelich of the Brewers.
An MRI revealed only inflammation, "and we expect a pretty quick ramp up and expect him to be back by the end of next week if things proceed according to plan," Epstein said.
With a fresh bullpen, Maddon said he will operate with a closer-by-committee setup until Kimbrel returns.
Before Baez was scratched, manager Joe Maddon said Baez was adamant that "he's ready to go" during a meeting but acknowledged that his thumb was about 80% healthy and that catching a ball still was painful.
"It still bothers him a bit,' Maddon said at the time. "He's a pretty tough kid. He'll manage that."
Infielder David Bote was promoted from Triple-A Iowa and will spell Addison Russell, who took over at shortstop, until Baez is deemed healthy enough to return.
Bryant, meanwhile, is resigned to playing through the pain that becomes acute when he slides or dives, as well as hitting first base with his right foot.
"I'm still trying to learn how to hit first base with my left leg and not my right leg," Bryant said. "It's kind of programmed one way. ... Sometimes things just flare up."
Bryant acknowledges an extended rest would allow the knee to fully heal.
"But we don't have that," Bryant said. "We got games we got to win."
Furthermore, the Cubs don't have the luxury of a five-game lead, as they did with 26 games left in 2018 before settling for a wild-card berth.
"I don't like focusing on the scoreboard and other teams," Bryant said. "But when you see a team like the Cardinals doing what they're doing, it's 'Hey, we got to put our foot on the gas, too, to keep up with them.' "
Bryant pointed to this weekend's series with the third-place Brewers as well as seven remaining games against the Cardinals.
"It's in our own hands," Bryant said. "If we really play well those games, we can separate ourselves. But the Cardinals are playing great, and no one is going to give up."
