Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--A one-car crash and downed power lines on state Route 27 south of Spokane temporarily shut down the highway on Tuesday.
No one was injured and the highway reopened just before 1 p.m., according to a tweet from Spokane County Fire District 8.
The crash, near the intersection of State Route 27 and Jackson Road about 30 miles south of Spokane, caused a car to land near railroad tracks at about 11:25 a.m., according to the same Twitter account.
BNSF Railway shut down its tracks because of the crash, according to the tweet.