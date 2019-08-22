Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Moxee on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A Toyota Camry headed east on State Route 24 near Rivard Road was rear-ended by a pickup around 5 p.m., according to Washington State Trooper Thorson Iverson. The pickup then went across the centerline and hit a semitruck from Evans Fruit that was hauling two trailers of apples. The pickup and semi caught fire, which was extinguished.
Joshua L. Bena, 21, of Yakima who was driving the Ford F250 pickup and a passenger, Trenton E. Bryant, 18, of Yakima were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with injuries, according to a WSP report. Sierra Werst, 23, of Union Gap, a passenger in the semi, also was injured and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial.
Justin Reynolds, 29, of Naches was driving the Camry and Alfredo Merino, 37, of Yakima was driving the semi. The Camry had three passengers who were not injured, two of them children, the State Patrol report said.
SR 24 was closed for more than four hours as officials moved the semi and cleaned up spilled diesel fuel.
Washington State Patrol, Moxee police, East Valley Fire and the state Department of Ecology responded. An investigation continues. The State Patrol said drugs or alcohol were not involved.