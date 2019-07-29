CHICAGO _ Cresco Labs is renovating its 56 marijuana dispensaries around the country, including five in Illinois, and reopening them under a single brand name: Sunnyside.
The dispensaries will be welcoming and bright and will create room for customers to learn about the products, said Joe Caltabiano, president and co-founder of the Chicago-based cannabis company. There will be light wood tones and sunflower-colored accents.
The idea is to make the marijuana purchasing experience more inviting and warm _ that's where the name Sunnyside came from, Caltabiano said. Marijuana retail locations often have opened in industrial areas instead of more highly trafficked retail corridors, he said.
"We want this store to fit in the retail corridors that exist within the city of Chicago and the surrounding areas," he said. "As you're walking down the street and seeing the new retail stores pop up and the new retail concepts that come, you can kind of figure out where those stores typically go. We don't want this to be different."
The move comes as Illinois operators prepare for sales of recreational marijuana to start Jan. 1. The law Illinois Gov. Pritzker signed last month allows existing medical dispensaries to apply to sell recreational marijuana from the same location. They may also apply to open a second location.
Cresco plans to open five new Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois, and rebrand its five existing dispensaries as Sunnyside locations by the time recreational sales start, Caltabiano said. The company plans to relocate some of those existing medical dispensaries, including one near Wrigley Field.
The dispensaries will have an area where customers can learn about the products and touch the packaging, reminiscent of a shopping experience at an Apple or Whole Foods store, where consumers can feel and interact with a product before buying, Caltabiano said.
If someone is having trouble sleeping, for example, they'll know which part of the store to go to find the right products. The line to pay will be separate.
Caltabiano said that too often, dispensaries are configured in a way that doesn't give customers a space to learn about and interact with the products before deciding whether to purchase them. "You stand in line then when you get to the counter you've got to make your decision on the fly," he said. "This topic really needs to be explained more and that retail experience was not helping."
With the new brand, Cresco is consolidating 11 dispensary brands it operates around the country, many of which it acquired. For instance, its five Illinois dispensaries currently operate under four different names.
The first Sunnyside location is set to open in Philadelphia in November. Besides Illinois, future locations are planned for New York, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Other Illinois dispensaries are preparing for recreational sales as well, searching for locations to open a second site, staffing up and getting ready for increased foot traffic. They are looking at technology that can add efficiency, like the software restaurants use to text diners when their table is ready, and systems that let customers preorder their marijuana.
But there are still barriers. Many municipalities, which can decide to ban cannabis businesses, have not yet made decisions on where dispensaries can be located. That includes Chicago.
