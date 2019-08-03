Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--Resources from around the state mobilized to Eastern Washington to support crews fighting large wildfires in Franklin and Ferry counties Friday.
The Sulphur fire in Franklin County had burned 1,000 acres of grass, brush and wheat stubble along state Highway 260 between Kahlotus and Connell as of about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. The fire was still growing at the time and only air resources were fighting it.
Franklin County Fire District 2 Chief Scott Moore requested assistance from state resources at 3:30 p.m. after the fire started at about 2:00 p.m. It was threatening homes, crops and power infrastructure. Residents in the area were told to be prepared to evacuate.
The Williams Flats fire in Ferry County on the Colville Indian Reservation was estimated at 400 acres at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. It is located southeast of Keller.
The Mt. Tolman Fire Center suspects the fire was caused by Thursday night's lightning storm.
Air resources, two bulldozers, a fire engine and a hand crew were a part of the initial attack. The fire center said it is likely a state type 3 incident management team will soon take over the fire.