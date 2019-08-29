Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Responders are at the scene of a house fire on Southeast Evergreen Highway, just east of the Washougal city limits, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.
Firefighters were dispatched around 8:09 a.m. to a ranch-style home on the 35900 block of the highway, north of state Highway 14.
The first crew to arrive told dispatchers that there was an active fire in the garage of the house. As more firefighters reached the home, additional water tenders were requested because there were no nearby fire hydrants, according to the scanner traffic.
Firefighters entered the garage but retreated and hosed flames from its exterior when a side of the building started to slump, according to the scanner.
The fire rekindled once in the attic space above the garage, but it was reported extinguished in 30 minutes.
This story will be updated.