July 19-- Jul. 19--Crews put out a small wildfire near the intersection of Half Moon Road and state Highway 395 on Thursday afternoon, allowing the highway's northbound lane to reopen after a lengthy closure.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on about a half-acre of privately owned forest east of the highway.
Crews put it out at about 3:39 p.m., and the road was reopened.
Wind gusts of up to 20 mph led to fears the fire might spread and elicited a large response. Three aircraft, including two fire bosses, responded to the fire, said Max Leyva, fire suppression forester at the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
"It was very much a reaction to get it out before it spread," he said. "It was challenging because of the wind."
Five engines, including one from Spokane County Fire District Four, and two inmate crews responded.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Eastern Washington from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Red Flag warnings are issued when conditions for wildfires are elevated due to weather conditions.