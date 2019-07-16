July 16-- Jul. 16--A crowd gathered early Tuesday morning to see Titan VanCoug-- the rare corpse flower at Washington State University Vancouver -- which began blooming about 8 p.m. Monday.
Professor Steven R. Sylvester's Amorphophallus titanum began to unfurl Monday afternoon, revealing its purple innards and an odor like dirty socks and rotting flesh.
On Tuesday morning, dozens of people filed past the rare flower, which Sylvester, a professor of molecular bioscience, has been tending from seed for 17 years. He cut a small hole in the side of the bloom to pollinate the flower about 8 a.m. The temperature inside the bloom can get to 90 degrees.
This is the first time it's bloomed. Sylvester was on his riding lawn mower when his wife came running toward him in the yard, waving his phone and delivering the news.
"I had to be careful not to speed here," Sylvester said.
On Monday night, Sylvester took photos of the inside of the flower using the phones of those who made the trek to campus as news of the bloom spread.
Sylvester has been answering questions about the bloom outside its enclosure just outside the Science and Engineering Building. Thousands of people are expected to visit Titan VanCoug, which will bloom for 24 to 48 hours.
