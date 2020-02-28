WENATCHEE — If you haven’t had a chance to watch either of the Cashmere basketball teams play so far this season, tonight is your last chance — at least locally — as both play in back-to-back regional games Saturday evening at Wenatchee High School.
The No. 2 (RPI) ranked Cashmere boys will take the court first, playing King’s Way Christian (19-5) at 4 p.m., with the girls to follow against Nooksack Valley at 6 p.m.
Boys
For the boys, they’ll get a chance at some redemption after King’s Way Christian ended their season a year ago in the SunDome – before making a run to the 1A state title game against Zillah.
“We feel good but know it’s going to be a tough matchup,” Cashmere head coach Levi Heyen said Friday. “Once you get to this time of the year, everyone can play. Last year we were 3-for-24 from deep but we’re better defensively this year and a year older. It should be a fun night.”
Whoever wins will get a bye and advance straight into the quarterfinals on Thursday while the loser has to play a first-round matchup on Wednesday.
“Last year we wanted to make sure we were in the top eight of the RPI so we would have a spot in the SunDome, but this year we really wanted to be in the top four so we would get to play our regional game in Wenatchee,” Heyen said. “We have our midwinter break so there isn’t any school (next week) and the SunDome is the place to be. We’re just hoping we can keep playing to give the fans a couple of games to watch instead of just the girls.”
The Knights come in winners in 14 of their last 15 games but that mark — as impressive as it is — is still a few games shy of the Bulldogs, who have won 19 of their last 20 and 12 straight.
And like Cashmere, King’s Way Christian relies a lot on their guards offensively, with Bryson Metz (14.6 ppg), Kobi Cason (11.5 ppg) and Kai Butterworth (9.5) leading the charge for the Knights.
The only thing they are lacking is size — despite having a 6-foot-10 sophomore on the bench.
So expect a lot of Carter Alberts and Brooks Elliott as the Bulldogs look to take advantage inside.
“We didn’t play particularly well last year but Carter was exceptional, so we’re hoping to establish him and Brooks inside,” Heyen said. “We let the kids play (generally), we give them some structure but once they get out there we try to cater to the skillset we have (available). We have guys that can attack the rim, draw help and knock down shots so it’s about letting the kids do what they do well. Sam and Brooks are good at attacking the rim, Nate and Reed can knock down shots and Carter can do it all. It’s nice to have those options.”
“Why not us, you know, why not make a run at this thing,” Heyen said. “It’s wide open. There are six or seven teams that can win and we’re one of them.”
Girls
The Cashmere girls will follow the boys, taking on the (20-6) Nooksack Valley Pioneers. The Bulldogs have played at Wenatchee for regionals each of the past three years, winning all three games.
“We feel pretty good, obviously it will be a good game and we have our work cut out for us,” Cashmere head coach Brent Darnell said Friday. “They’re really well-coached and they’ll come in with a good game-plan of offense and defense. They all shoot the ball well and defend so they pose some matchup problems.”
Unlike the boys, who had a crossover game last Saturday, the Cashmere girls haven’t played since beating Omak in the CTL title game two weeks ago.
“It’s good and bad,” Darnell said. “But I would lean more towards good because you can sit back and have an idea of who we were going to play. We thought it was between three teams (Anne Wright, Zillah and Nooksack Valley) and as a coaching staff I like that because we can scout them. But the girls don’t want to practice for two weeks, they really want to play.”
“The biggest concern is that you come out too fired up and not disciplined but we’ve been like a caged dog the last two weeks. I know they’re chomping at the bit.”
Undefeated, the No. 1 ranked Cashmere Bulldogs (21-0) have thoroughly dominated opponents all year and are poised to secure the first girls’ state basketball championship in school history.
“This is a special team and (Hailey) is a special player,” Darnell said. “I don’t think we’ll see another player like her for a long time. Being great brings with it a tremendous amount of pressure and the expectation to win is high. I always tell the girls ‘if you’re gut isn’t fluttering a little bit before a final, you didn’t prepare.’ We just have to worry about playing one at a time. The saddest thing is that it’ll all end after next weekend. We will miss this year and this team especially, and you never get years back with these teams. I wish I could stretch it out another month but I’ll enjoy these next eight days.”