Acting on a report of a small, suspicious wooden vessel near Boca Raton, the U.S. Coast Guard found six Cuban migrants on a ramshackle, waterlogged boat.
By the time a Coast Guard cutter caught up with the 15-foot homespun craft, the six men on board were seven miles from the Boca Raton shore, authorities said.
Someone had reported seeing six men on a boat made of boards. The coast guard did not say how long it was until they found the men on Monday.
"People attempting to illegally enter the United States put their lives and their loved ones at risk," said Miami-based Petty Officer Paula Verden. "These un-seaworthy crafts do not have navigational or safety equipment on board, exposing its occupants to a tragic scenario."
Once aboard the cutter, the men received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention, as is the case with all migrants, the Coast Guard said.
The six men were transferred to Cuban authorities.
