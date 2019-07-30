The Cubs added bullpen depth before Wednesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, acquiring right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Thomas Hatch.
The trade Tuesday was first reported by Shi Davidi of Sportsnet in Toronto.
Phelps, 32, a seven-year veteran, pitched in 17 games for the Blue Jays, striking out 18 in 17 1/3 innings. He missed nearly two full seasons because of two elbow surgeries, including a Tommy John procedure. Phelps rejoined the Blue Jays on June 17.
Phelps, who starred at Notre Dame, has pitched for the Yankees, Marlins, Mariners and Blue Jays, posting a career 3.88 ERA. He will earn $2.5 million this season.
Hatch, a third-round pick of the Cubs in the 2016 draft, was 4-10 with a 4.59 ERA in 21 starts for Double-A Tennessee. Hatch, 24, is 17-27 with a 4.10 ERA over three professional seasons.
The Cubs also will receive a cash consideration in the deal.
