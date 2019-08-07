CHICAGO _ Two days after learning All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will be lost for four weeks because of a hamstring strain, the Cubs gained valuable insurance Wednesday by agreeing to terms with two-time All-Star Jonathan Lucroy.
Lucroy, 33, cleared waivers Monday after the Angels designated him for assignment last week, allowing him to sign with any team. He's batting .242 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs and has thrown out 15 baserunners in 57 steal attempts (26.3%).
The 10-year veteran is expected to join switch hitter Victor Caratini. Lucroy earned National League All-Star honors with the Brewers in 2014 and 2016.
Lucroy, however, has played in only one game since suffering a concussion and broken nose in a collision with Jake Marisnick of the Astros on July 7.
The Cubs survived a scare Tuesday night when Matt Chapman of the Athletics slid hard into Caratini's left hand, knocking the glove off Caratini's hand and causing him to wince in obvious pain. But Caratini remained in the game.
Taylor Davis, who has caught only 47 1/3 innings over parts of three major league seasons, currently is the backup catcher.
The Cubs will be Lucroy's sixth team. He has played in four postseasons with the Brewers (2011), Rangers (2016), Rockies (2017) and A's (2018).
The Cubs are scheduled to make an announcement after Wednesday's game.
MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the agreement.
