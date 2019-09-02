CHICAGO _ The Cubs' offensive frustration reached a new low after six innings Monday, but timely hits from Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber sparked a five-run seventh inning that paved the way for a 5-1 comeback win over the Mariners at Wrigley Field.
A patient and appreciative crowd roared after Rizzo ripped a single up the middle off reliever Taylor Guilbeau to score the tying run that snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak.
Rizzo moved up to second on a throwing error by center fielder Jake Fraley, and pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. was intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a potential double play against Schwarber.
Schwarber foiled the strategy by hitting a grounder that struck the first base bag and caromed high into right field for a triple.
Addison Russell followed with a grounder to short, but the throw from Dylan Moore was wide of home plate and enabled Schwarber to score an insurance run.
David Phelps pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in relief of Kyle Hendricks, who pitched six innings of three-hit ball but was lifted for a pinch-hitter because of the Cubs' desperate need for runs.
Hendricks was touched for consecutive doubles by Moore and Dee Gordon in the fifth. Nevertheless, his home ERA dipped to 1.77, second in the majors to Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers (1.54).
The win kept the Cubs (74-53) three games behind the Cardinals in the National League Central.
The Cubs failed to score against left-hander Justus Sheffield, who pitched a career-high five innings in his third major-league start and seventh major-league appearance.
Before the game, Mariners manager Scott Servais hoped Sheffield would settle in quickly and not rely solely on his fastball. Servais used his slider effectively to strike out Kris Bryant twice and freeze Schwarber with runners on first and second to end the fifth.
The Cubs played without shortstop Javier Baez, who could sit Tuesday night's game if the soreness in his left thumb does not subside. Robel Garcia started at second, with Russell moving to shortstop, and struck out twice with runners in scoring position to end rallies in the first and third.
The Cubs put runners in scoring position but failed to score in each of their five innings against Sheffield, a first-round pick of the Indians in the 2014 draft.
