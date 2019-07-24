SAN FRANCISCO _ Despite losing Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, the Cubs mustered enough depth Wednesday to coast to a 4-1 win over the Giants and snap a three-game losing streak.
Tyler Chatwood replaced an ill Lester and pitched four innings of one-run ball. Javier Baez hit his 25th home run in the first, and Bryant hit a two-run homer in the third before leaving in the fifth because of right knee soreness.
Albert Almora Jr. hit a solo home run in the fourth as the Cubs provided enough offense before Rizzo was ejected by plate umpire Jordan Baker after striking out in the fifth.
Kyle Ryan, Rowan Wick, Pedro Strop, Brandon Kintzler and Craig Kimbrel limited the Giants to three hits over the final five innings. The Giants brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Kimbrel got Brandon Belt to fly to left.
The Cubs are off Thursday before opening a three-game series Friday night against the National League Central rival Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
