WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. _ A trip to a Class-A ballpark filled with Little League All-Stars around the world seemed to relax a Cubs team desperately in search of road momentum.
Anthony Rizzo, with help from teammate Yu Darvish, presented the ball he hit off the video board to a member of the Japanese team before the top of the sixth inning.
That typified the relaxation and confidence of a Cubs team that hadn't won a road series since May 17-19 and had blown three ninth-inning leads last week, including a four-run margin Thursday at Philadelphia.
The stabilizer was left-hander Jose Quintana, who continued his mastery with seven shutout innings in leading the Cubs to a 7-1 victory Sunday night over the Pirates in front of 2,503 fans at Bowman Field.
It marked the Cubs' first regular-season game at a neutral site since Sept. 14-15, 2008, when the Cubs played the Astros at Miller Park in Milwaukee because of Hurricane Ike.
The Cubs gave the All-Stars representing U.S. regions and foreign countries an impressive display that fans have hoped to see on a consistent basis.
This marked the first time the Cubs (66-58) won consecutive games on the road since July 4 at Pittsburgh and July 6 at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox.
Prior to this recently concluded series, the Cubs were 0-10-2 in their last 12 road series and had not won a road series against a National League Central rival. Sunday's win was only their 10th in their last 27 road games.
Despite their 25-39 road record, the Cubs are in a virtual tie for first place with the rival Cardinals (65-57).
Quintana (11-7) has been nearly immune to the Cubs' struggles away from Wrigley Field. He improved to 7-0 in his last eight starts, equaling the longest winning streak posted last season by Jon Lester.
Quintana has a 1.38 ERA with 19 hits, one walk and 33 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Over his last nine starts, Quintana has a 2.96 ERA with 57 strikeouts and seven walks in 54 2/3 innings.
Unlike Quintana's last start, when he received only two runs of support despite striking out 14 on Tuesday, the Cubs provided ample support. Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward staked Quintana to a 2-0 lead after three innings with home runs.
Kyle Schwarber poked a two-run single in the fourth, and Rizzo's homer _ his second in four games _ capped a three-run fifth that enabled enough relief for him and Darvish to chat with Little Leaguers.
Closer Craig Kimbrel, who was activated before the game after missing 13 games with right knee inflammation, allowed a home run to Starling Marte on the first pitch of the ninth. The Cubs held the Pirates scoreless for 17 consecutive innings prior to Marte's homer.
Kimbrel was pulled after 15 pitches, with Pedro Strop getting the final out.
Sunday's game capped a stretch in which the Cubs played 19 of 25 games on the road, posting a 12-13 mark.
The Cubs resume play Tuesday night against the Giants at Wrigley Field.
