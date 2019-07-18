Have you ever tried chopping vegetables with a Swiss Army knife? It works _ kind of _ though it isn't exactly a good experience. But what other choice do you have when you can't find the knife you brought on the camping trip? You did bring one, right? Take your cooking more seriously the next time you're at the campsite (or the park, or the beach) with the Santoku Knife Set from GSI Outdoors. The sturdy nylon case holds three knives _ a 4-inch paring knife, a 6-inch chef's knife, and a 6-inch serrated bread knife _ to help you complete any cooking task. Each knife comes with a protective sheath, and the ergonomic handles make them comfortable to use. The kit also comes with a collapsible cutting board that expands to 9 inches by 12.5 inches, giving you plenty of space to work. Finally, you get a quick-drying microfiber cloth with a scouring side for cleaning and a soft side for drying. Everything fits nicely in a zippered case, so you're always prepared. Whether you want to slice up a watermelon, carve steaks, or skewer vegetables, you can do so with ease. You have no more excuses for subpar camping meals.
Price: $35, gsioutdoors.com
