Eleven years ago, a group of teenagers broke into a house near Rockford, Ill., planning to steal a cache of guns. The boys had meticulously planned the burglary. They knew the homeowner, who was supposed to be in the hospital that night.
The house was dark when they arrived. To make sure no one was home, they knocked on the door and threw a rock through the window. The coast seemed clear, so the youngest boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, went in. The 18-year-old waited in the car.
What the boys didn't know was that a friend of the homeowner was asleep inside. As the boys crept into the bedroom, he woke up, grabbed a gun from the dresser drawer and fired. Fourteen-year-old Travis Castle was fatally shot in the chest.
In the aftermath, Travis' accomplices, some of whom had previous scrapes with the law, were charged with his murder. Investigators found that the man who killed him acted in self-defense.
This case, which occurred in 2008, nearly mirrors what happened recently in rural Lake County. A man who legally owns a gun confronted a group of teenagers he thought were trying to steal his car from the driveway in the middle of the night and ended up fatally shooting 14-year-old Ja'quan Swopes in the head. Five teenagers, including four of his cousins who were with him, are charged with first-degree murder.
In both cases, the murder charges stemmed from Illinois' controversial felony murder law, which allows suspects to be charged with a murder that occurred during the commission of a felony, even if they were not directly responsible.
In Rockford, the suspects were white. In Lake County, they are African American. That means anybody's child could end up in a similar situation if they happen to be hanging out with the wrong crowd _ something many teens do from time to time.
In both cases, the law was unjustly applied. And in both cases, prosecutors wrongly tried to set an example by threatening teenagers with spending most of their adult life behind bars for a murder they did not commit. Dangling such harsh charges over a child's head, even to extract a plea deal, is reprehensible and should not be lawful.
Authorities said Travis pointed a firearm at the man. Still, his father insisted that the eighth grader should not have been killed. "He was just with the wrong people, that's all there is to it," Pete Castle told the media at the time.
Ogle County Sheriff Greg Beitel agreed that the fault lay with the 18-year-old ringleader, Cody Moore. "If it wasn't for Cody Moore, this whole thing never would have happened," he said following the arrests.
Travis was always considered the victim of an unfortunate shooting. Many people also thought authorities had overreached by charging his 15-year-old friend, Justin Doyle, and 16-year-old Nathan Whitmire as adults with his murder.
Travis' obituary in the Rockford Register Star spoke of him as if he had never done anything wrong. "Travis Clyde Huey Castle, 14, of Durand, went home to heaven on Sunday, April 6, 2008, to be with his loving grandmother," it stated.
"A young life that was taken away too early from us, he gave to all who knew him. He was a kind and gentle soul who was always laughing and smiling."
He lived a "country boy's life," riding horses, four-wheelers and dirt bikes, the obituary said. He went fishing, played video games and he loved kids. "He could back up a truck and trailer better than most grown men. He was a handyman who could fix almost anything."
And according to his obituary, "He could always lift your spirits, even when you felt like there was no tomorrow."
It is likely that is indeed who Travis was. But he was also a kid who made a deadly mistake. That didn't make him a thug or an animal. He was somebody's child, and somebody loved him.
Ja'quan's mom, Tyiesha Annan, described her son as "a lovable child." No doubt he was. Just as Travis should not be defined by the final moments of his life, neither should Ja'quan, a poor kid from Chicago's South Side who was about to enter eighth grade.
His mother is grieving, just as Travis' parents did. She allowed her child to sleep over with his cousins _ her nephews. It was not out of the ordinary. Most families don't turn young relatives into outcasts because they've had brushes with the law.
Travis and Ja'quan both strayed down a dangerous and deadly path. Had they lived, perhaps they would have realized that nothing good could be found there, and headed in a different direction. We will never know.
What we do know, though, is that rehabilitation is possible for those who get a second chance.
In a plea deal, prosecutors eventually dropped the murder charges against two of the suspects in Rockford in exchange for lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed home invasion. The third suspect pleaded to residential burglary.
After Doyle served nine years of a 30-year prison sentence, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, in his mission to reform the criminal justice system, granted him clemency and an early release in 2017, a year after the Tribune profiled his case. Whitmire was released in 2013. Moore's term expires in 2023.
In prison, Doyle earned his GED and became certified to work in construction. Patty Smith, who raised her son alone, told me in a brief telephone conversation last week that Doyle, now 27, is doing well and working in construction. Except for a few driving-related offenses, he has stayed out of trouble.
That's what a second chance is all about. The teenagers in the Lake County case deserve one too.
