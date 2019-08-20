CHICAGO _ Most people who have a license to own a gun will never know what it is like to shoot and kill another human being. That's exactly how it should be.
But increasingly, since Illinois became the last state to pass a concealed carry law in 2013, people are killing other people with legal guns. And no one, it seems, is all that interested in determining whether the shootings are justified.
When a legal gun owner kills someone, people tend to be willing to give that person the benefit of the doubt. They assume that because the gun owner was able to pass rigorous requirements to obtain a weapon in Illinois, he or she must be an upstanding, law-abiding citizen. And their word is their bond.
Illinois has some of the toughest requirements in the nation for obtaining a legal firearm, and the firearm owner's identification card requirement gives Illinoisans an extra layer of protection that other states don't have.
That doesn't mean gun owners are infallible. They can panic or have poor judgment like anyone else. And whether we acknowledge it or not, some have a vigilante mentality. Instead of calling 911, they'd rather take matters into their own hands.
All too often, authorities take the presumption of innocence too far. That's not how gun laws are supposed to work. Anyone who kills someone, whether with a legal gun or an illegal one, should be scrutinized the same way.
That means the 75-year-old man who used his legal gun to kill a 14-year-old whom he believed was trying to steal a car from his driveway in Lake County should undergo the same thorough interrogation as the 25-year-old man who shot a 9-year-old boy to death with an illegal gun in a South Side Chicago alley.
In the case of the Lake County shooting, though, it appears law enforcement officials made up their minds almost immediately that the gunman was in the right. Even while stating publicly that the shooting was under investigation, they wasted no time charging the five teenagers who were with the victim with first-degree murder.
The controversial felony murder rule allows authorities to charge accomplices when someone is killed during the commission of a serious crime, though they did not actually pull the trigger. Meanwhile, the actual shooter gets to walk free.
It goes without saying that the teenagers should not have been stealing cars if, in fact, that's what they are proven to have been doing. There is no excuse for their behavior after the shooting, leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Chicago. To be honest, they never should have been all the way up in Lake County at 1:15 in the morning in a stolen SUV to begin with.
It would be foolish to deny the teenagers of all culpability. But it is just as foolish to assume that the shooter has none. This was not a home invasion or a carjacking. It was a man standing outside his house firing at a group of teenagers who at the most may have been trespassing. They have not been charged with burglary or attempted burglary.
While Illinois does not have an official "castle doctrine" like many other states, it does give people the right to protect their home and property with force if they are being threatened. However, there are stipulations.
To justify the use deadly force, a person must reasonably believe that it is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or another. Shooting someone, however, should always be the last resort. The decision whether to charge the shooter is at the discretion of prosecutors.
It is easy to defend legal gun shootings when the imminent danger is clear. A Chicago woman, for example, shot and killed a would-be attacker in January when he pulled a gun and tried to rob her at a bus stop on the South Side. In another incident, a man fatally shot a would-be carjacker in the Chicago Loop in April.
The circumstances of these shootings seemed clearer, and after an investigation, both shooters were absolved of wrongdoing. The Lake County case, however, isn't as clear-cut as it might seem on the surface. The claim of imminent danger deserves a closer look by authorities.
Though Lake County officials have attempted to place all of the responsibility for the shooting on the five teenagers who were charged, the circumstances surrounding the shooting raise some obvious questions.
Having occurred in a "dark and secluded" area, how did the 75-year-old shooter manage to see "something" in one of their hands? Early police reports indicated that the teens parked on the street and that 14-year-old was shot in the head while standing outside the SUV.
The exact timing and the distance from which the shots were fired are important. If the teens were fleeing at the time, was there imminent danger? And if they were far enough away from the shooter that they posed no threat, was the shooting justified?
Every gun owner knows that the imminent danger argument is the only thing that can save him or her from being put behind bars. Police have a duty to find out whether that danger actually existed, or whether the shooter simply panicked or overreacted.
A Tribune probe last year found that the Illinois State Police, the agency that issues FOID cards, do a lousy job of investigating concealed carry shootings that occurred in public places in the Chicago area. In the first four years since the concealed carry law went into effect in Illinois, there were nearly 40 shootings, half of them involving alleged attempted robberies.
Each time, the shooter claimed to have fired in self-defense. And most times, authorities took them at their word.
If shooting a 14-year-old boy in the head was indeed the only option this man had under the circumstances to save his own life, then he has nothing to be concerned about, other than the despair most people would have after taking someone's life.
But if this kid ended up dead for any other reason, then the shooter should be held accountable.
___
ABOUT THE WRITER
Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune. She joined the Tribune from the Los Angeles Times in 1989, was a metro editor and the Atlanta bureau chief, and covered Hurricane Katrina, the Obama Presidential Center and national gun laws. A Georgia native, she writes regularly about race, civil rights and neighborhood violence.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):